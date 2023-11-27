UK government and NIHR accelerate plans to improve clinical research delivery

The UK government and the National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) have revealed new plans to accelerate and transform clinical research delivery in the UK.

The full government response to the Lord O’Shaughnessy review into commercial trials has highlighted a clear and renewed ambition to improve the scale, speed and efficiency of clinical trial delivery.

Developed in collaboration with the NIHR and its clinical research delivery partners, the government response sets out a focused plan for action and defines clear priorities to continue to implement the vision set out in Saving and Improving Lives: The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery.

The response includes milestone completion dates and a new UK Performance Indicator to improve the speed and predictability of commercial research and build on the NIHR’s work to recover and boost the delivery of clinical research in the NHS.

Additionally, the NIHR has pledged to act fully on the plans outlined to support an effective, efficient and innovative health research system to improve care for patients and the public.

Sine Littlewood, director of business development and marketing at the NIHR Clinical Research Network, said: “These plans mean that we can go even further to achieve our shared goals, more quickly, more effectively and with more transparency in place.

"We remain focused on tackling the areas for improvement highlighted in the O’Shaughnessy Review and… [developing] a world-class research system that enables the best care for patients and the public.”

Professor Lucy Chappell, chief executive officer at the NIHR and chief scientific advisor at the Department of Health and Social Care, added: "Together, with our partners, we can ensure that more people can access innovative clinical trials, improving treatment and care for all.”

The government’s response follows an annual report published by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), showing improvements in the UK’s clinical trial sector.

The Getting back on track: restoring the UK’s global position in industry clinical trials report also revealed that the UK’s global clinical rankings have remained unchanged since 2022 and the ABPI has recommended the government continue to prioritise measures from its Life Science Vision, along with the Lord O’Shaughnessy Review.