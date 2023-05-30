Please login to the form below

UK life sciences sector to receive £650m in government funding

The package includes £121m to speed up clinical trials and improve access to data

UK flag/London

The UK government has announced a £650m funding package to support the continued growth of the life sciences sector.

Unveiled by chancellor Jeremy Hunt, the ‘life sci for growth’ package includes £121m to speed up clinical trials and improve access to real-time data, as well as £48m to support scientific innovation in preparing for potential health emergencies.

Another £154m has been committed to increase the capacity of the UK Biobank – the biomedical database containing the in-depth genetic information of half a million UK citizens. This funding will go towards a new facility at Manchester Science Park, a new hub to help small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) collaborate with industry and academia, and better IT to accommodate multi-disciplinary data.

A new call for proposals has also been released as part of the initiative that will offer £250m to incentivise pension schemes to invest in the UK’s science and technology businesses.

Hunt said: “These are businesses that are growing our economy while having much wider benefits for our health – and this multi-million-pound investment will help them go even further.”

The package also include plans to relaunch the Academic Health Science Network as Health Innovation Networks in a bid to boost innovation and unify the NHS, local communities, charities, academia and industry to share best practice.

Changes to planning rules to free-up lab space are also included, as well as updates to a route for East West Rail – the new railway line – to improve connections between Oxford and Cambridge and bring more investment to the region.

Life sciences is one of the UK’s most successful sectors, according to the government, worth over £94bn to the UK economy in 2021 – a 9% increase on the year before.

Richard Torbett, chief executive of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, said: “[The] announcements show that the government recognises the huge opportunity waiting to be grasped if the UK can unlock the economic potential of its life science industry – already worth £94.2bn in 2021.

“These measures demonstrate the government has listened to industry and will help put the UK on track to meeting its life science vision.”

Article by
Emily Kimber

30th May 2023

From: Research

