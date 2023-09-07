UK rejoins Horizon Europe research initiative under new bespoke agreement

The UK is set to rejoin the Horizon Europe research initiative through a bespoke new agreement with the EU.

The deal will create and support thousands of new jobs, support Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ambition to grow the economy, and secure the UK as a ‘science and technology superpower’ by 2030.

Following a discussion with EU Commission President, Ursula Von der Leyen, Sunak secured improved financial terms of association with Horizon Europe that work for the UK and increase the benefits to UK scientists.

As of today, the UK will participate as a fully associated member for the rest of the programme, which ends in 2027.

Sunak said: "We have worked with our EU partners to make sure that this is right deal for the UK, unlocking unparalleled research opportunities, and also the right deal for British taxpayers."

As part of the agreement, UK scientists will gain access to the world’s largest research collaboration programme, Horizon Europe, and cooperation will be opened up with the EU, Norway, New Zealand and Israel, along with countries like Korea and Canada, which are planning to join the programme.

Additionally, the UK will associate with Copernicus, the European Earth Observation programme, to provide the UK’s earth observation sector with access to unique data and the ability to bid for contracts.

Horizon will provide UK companies and research institutions with opportunities to lead global work to develop new technologies and research projects in areas including health and artificial intelligence.

The UK will pursue a domestic fusion energy strategy as opposed to associating with the EU’s Euratom programme, involving close international collaboration with European partners, as well as a new cutting-edge alternative programme supported by £650m until 2027.

Commenting on the announcement, Janet Valentine, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry’s (ABPI) executive director, innovation and research policy, said: "The UK accession to Horizon enables the two sides to reinvigorate their longstanding partnership in research and development, and directly contributes to UK growth and competitiveness in the life sciences sector by making the UK an attractive destination for talented researchers."