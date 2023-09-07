Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

UK rejoins Horizon Europe research initiative under new bespoke agreement

The UK will now participate as a fully associated member for the rest of the programme

London Flag

The UK is set to rejoin the Horizon Europe research initiative through a bespoke new agreement with the EU.

The deal will create and support thousands of new jobs, support Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ambition to grow the economy, and secure the UK as a ‘science and technology superpower’ by 2030.

Following a discussion with EU Commission President, Ursula Von der Leyen, Sunak secured improved financial terms of association with Horizon Europe that work for the UK and increase the benefits to UK scientists.

As of today, the UK will participate as a fully associated member for the rest of the programme, which ends in 2027.

Sunak said: "We have worked with our EU partners to make sure that this is right deal for the UK, unlocking unparalleled research opportunities, and also the right deal for British taxpayers."

As part of the agreement, UK scientists will gain access to the world’s largest research collaboration programme, Horizon Europe, and cooperation will be opened up with the EU, Norway, New Zealand and Israel, along with countries like Korea and Canada, which are planning to join the programme.

Additionally, the UK will associate with Copernicus, the European Earth Observation programme, to provide the UK’s earth observation sector with access to unique data and the ability to bid for contracts.

Horizon will provide UK companies and research institutions with opportunities to lead global work to develop new technologies and research projects in areas including health and artificial intelligence.

The UK will pursue a domestic fusion energy strategy as opposed to associating with the EU’s Euratom programme, involving close international collaboration with European partners, as well as a new cutting-edge alternative programme supported by £650m until 2027.

Commenting on the announcement, Janet Valentine, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry’s (ABPI) executive director, innovation and research policy, said: "The UK accession to Horizon enables the two sides to reinvigorate their longstanding partnership in research and development, and directly contributes to UK growth and competitiveness in the life sciences sector by making the UK an attractive destination for talented researchers."

Article by
Jen Brogan

7th September 2023

From: Research

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Medscape Medical Affairs

Medscape Medical Affairs enables all medical affairs professionals to take a more strategic leadership role, and maximize the impact of...

Latest intelligence

Pharma conference trends and themes in the last two years
We take an in-depth look at the way Pharma conferences have changed in the last two years and how that’s impacted attendance, themes and format....
Navigating the nocebo effect through patient engagement is the key to setting patients up for success
If you're interested in delving deeper into this topic and understanding how patient engagement can effectively navigate the nocebo effect, we invite you to explore our latest whitepaper....
The secret nobody told you about how to go viral
How to create content people actually want to read and share online...

Quick links