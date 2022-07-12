UK study reveals Omicron variant ‘substantially less likely’ to cause long Covid





A new study by researchers at King’s College London on the risk of long COVID after infection found that the odds of experiencing long COVID were between 20-50% less during the Omicron period versus the Delta period, depending on age and time since vaccination.

In the first peer-reviewed study to report on the risk of long COVID and the Omicron variant, published in a letter to The Lancet, researchers compared data on the Omicron variant from reports for the ZOE Health Study with what they had already discovered on the Delta variant.

In the UK, 56,003 adult cases were identified in the ZOE Health Study app as first testing positive between 20 December 2021 and 9 March 2022, when Omicron was the dominant strain. Researchers compared these cases to 41,381 cases of adults who first tested positive between 1 June 2021 and 27 November 2021, when the Delta variant was dominant.

The analysis shows that 4.4% of Omicron cases developed into long COVID, compared to 10.8% of Delta cases. However, the absolute number of people experiencing long COVID was higher in the Omicron period due to the vast numbers of people infected with Omicron from December 2021 to February 2022.

As a condition, there is no internationally-agreed definition for long COVID, resulting in a lack of understanding surrounding estimates of how common it is, or what the main symptoms are.

For UK health professionals, guidance refers to symptoms that continue for more than 12 weeks which cannot be explained by another cause. According to the NHS, these symptoms can include extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or tightness, problems with memory and concentration, changes to taste and smell and joint pain.

A range of symptoms have also been reported in patient surveys including gut problems, insomnia and vision changes.

Dr Claire Steves from King’s College London, who was the lead author of the letter, said: "The Omicron variant appears substantially less likely to cause long COVID than previous variants, but still one in 25 people who catch COVID-19 go on to have symptoms for more than four weeks. Given the numbers of people affected, it is important that we continue to support them at work, at home and within the NHS."