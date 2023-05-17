UKRI invests over £100m to sustain UK infrastructure

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) announced that it is investing £103m to ‘expand and upgrade’ the UK’s current research infrastructure and digital infrastructure.

The investment will ensure support within the sectors, as well as enable UK researchers to have access to the finest equipment and labs, in order to maintain the production of world-class science.

Science and technology secretary, Chloe Smith, said: “Our world-class science and technology sectors are the engine room for growth in the UK economy, and the basis for scientific and technological advancements that will improve everyone’s lives.”

Facilities set to receive funding include the Medical Research Council (MRC), Laboratory of Molecular Biology (LMB), National Oceanography Centres and UK Digital Heritage Centre at the University of Liverpool.

The funding will cover digital research infrastructure, maintaining capability with core biomedical equipment across the UK, enhancing grants to improve research delivery through renewing, repurposing and upgrading equipment and facilities, boosting core equipment for engineering and physical sciences, and maintaining a capability for the cutting edge of environmental science research.

Smith expressed that “these sectors need continued, concerted and concentrated backing from the government” to secure “world-class labs have the infrastructure and equipment”.

The investment of £103m from the UKRI is part of its previous £150m announcement from November 2022, offering £79.3m to address the issues surrounding delays in association with the EU’s Horizon Europe programme. Another £23.7m investment comes from the £370m announcement from March 2023, to ‘forge a better Britain’ by investing in the world of science and technology.

UKRI international champion, Professor Christopher Smith, expressed the importance of supporting the research and innovation communities, saying: “This crucial support for UK research infrastructure is part of the package of support provided by government so that our research and innovation communities can carry on with their essential work not withstanding the delay to association with Horizon Europe.”

In an effort to guarantee that the UK is a desirable destination for scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs to reside, work and innovate, the investment will support researchers with the-latest facilities, technology and equipment to upkeep their reputation as leaders in research and innovation.