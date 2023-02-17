Uptake Strategies opens applications for interactive graduate event

Uptake Strategies (Uptake) has opened applications for its Uptake1000 Academy 2023, an interactive event aimed at educating and supporting 1,000 graduates to begin their careers in the pharma and biotech industry.

The three-day programme, which will begin on 5 September, is designed for those currently completing a postgraduate qualification, as well as undergraduates interested in a career within the industry.

The Uptake Team will be hosting the event in person in Reading in the UK, with overseas delegates able to access the programme online.

The event will consist of talks, workshops and collaborative sessions, with participants able to benefit from one-to-one access to highly experienced industry specialists, who will be sharing knowledge and answering questions.

For those who show a particularly elevated level of dedication and interest, Uptake outlined that specialists are prepared to offer mentoring services following the event.

Maxine Smith, managing director at Uptake, said: “This is a unique opportunity for today’s emerging graduates to engage with leaders in the pharma and biotech industry, with speakers from global pharmaceutical companies and from Uptake’s own team of senior experts.”

The first day of the programme will cover an introduction to the industry, including the R&D process, key companies and therapy areas, while the second day will focus on pharmaceutical strategy, brand planning and use of omnichannel marketing.

The final day will include a pharma case and assessment exercises, as well as a session with a global pharma company graduate recruiter.

Following the event, students will receive a certificate of attendance, an introduction to leading UK pharma company graduate programmes and access to future career planning support.

The academy was originally launched in 2019 as a way for the healthcare consultancy to give back to the pharma and biotech industry.

The 2023 programme will double the capacity of previous years and Uptake said it is also offering 100 fully funded scholarships, with priority for half of these being given to applicants from disadvantaged backgrounds.