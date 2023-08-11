Please login to the form below

US survey reveals ‘critical’ drug shortages are affecting cancer care

Approximately 99% of US pharmacists reported that they are experiencing drug shortages

Pharmacist

A survey by the American Society of Hospital Pharmacists (ASHP) has revealed that 57% of hospital pharmacists in the US have reported "critical shortages" of chemotherapy drugs, which is affecting the care of cancer patients.

Conducted between 23 June and 14 July, the survey discovered that 99% of 1,123 hospital and health system pharmacists in the US reported that they were experiencing issues getting hold of some medicines.

Around 63% reported that the shortages were “moderately impactful”, allowing them to navigate around the problem, but still affecting patient care.

ASHP's chief executive, Paul Abramowitz said that pharmacists are “working diligently with other clinicians to provide safe and effective care, despite ongoing drug shortages”.

Despite this, he added: "There are no alternatives to the affected drugs, which puts patients at risk.”

After chemotherapy, the drug categories most affected were corticosteroid and hormonal drugs (28%), oral liquids, antibiotic amoxicillin and anaesthetic lidocaine (22%), and ‘crash cart’ drugs like epinephrine or atropine (18%).

By the end of the second quarter of 2023, over 309 active, ongoing drug shortages had occurred – the highest number reported in nearly a decade, close to the record high of 320, according to ASHP.

The association also found that costs are increasing for health systems, with a third of pharmacists estimating a 6% to 10% increase in medicines and labour budgets.

Abramowitz said that the extremity of the situation is "unsustainable for hospitals and patients".

He added: "This issue requires quick action from Congress to address the underlying causes of shortages and ensure patients have the medications they need."

After the survey, Pfizer’s facility in Colorado was damaged by a tornado, which further contributed to shortages as 8% of the US demand for sterile injections was affected. The impact of the event is still being evaluated.

Earlier this year, a US Senate-commissioned report found that new drug shortages increased by almost 30% between 2021 and 2022, which led to recommendations that domestic US production of generics be stepped up.

Article by
Jen Brogan

11th August 2023

From: Healthcare

