Vertex shares positive late-stage results for triple combination cystic fibrosis treatment

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has shared positive results from a late-stage programme evaluating its experimental triple combination treatment in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients.

Affecting more than 92,000 people globally, CF is a genetic disease affecting the lungs, liver, pancreas, gastrointestinal tract, sinuses, sweat glands and reproductive tract.

CF is caused by a dysfunction of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane regulator (CFTR) protein and, while there are many different types of CFTR mutations that can cause the disease, the vast majority of patients have at least one F508del mutation.

Vertex’s phase 3 programme included two 52-week trials, SKYLINE 102 and SKYLINE 103, evaluating the efficacy of once-daily vanzacaftor/tezacaftor/deutivacaftor, called ‘the vanza triple’, compared to Trikafta/Kaftrio (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in CF patients aged 12 years and older who have at least one F508del mutation or a mutation responsive to triple combination CFTR modulators.

In both SKYLINE 102 and SKYLINE 103, the primary endpoint of absolute change from baseline in percent predicted forced expiratory volume in 1 second (ppFEV1) to week 24 was met and showed that treatment with the vanza triple was non-inferior to treatment with Trikafta – Vertex’s current triple therapy.

The vanza triple was also shown to be superior in reducing levels of sweat chloride, a biomarker for the severity of the disease, in SKYLINE 102 and SKYLINE 103.

A third late-stage 24-week study, RIDGELINE 105, evaluated the safety and efficacy of the vanza triple in paediatric CF patients aged six to 11 years with at least one mutation responsive to triple combination CFTR modulators.

Carmen Bozic, executive vice president, global medicines development and medical affairs, and chief medical officer at Vertex, said: “We are very pleased with [the] results, which demonstrate the vanza triple is non-inferior to Trikafta in improving lung function and superior to Trikafta in lowering levels of sweat chloride in people living with CF, setting a new standard for the level of CFTR protein function achievable, and raising the very high bar set by Trikafta.”

Bozic added that the company “[looks] forward to submitting [its] application to regulators with the aim of bringing this potential medicine to patients as quickly as possible”.