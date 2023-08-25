Vironix and Oxford University partner to advance chronic kidney disease monitoring

Vironix Health has partnered with the University of Oxford’s Mathematical Institute to collaboratively research the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to potentially detect chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression.

The research collaboration aims to develop ‘state-of-the-art’ learning models that predict the progression of CKD and allow early intervention to prevent end-stage renal disease.

CKD is a long term condition that progressively causes the kidneys to stop working effectively. When the gradual loss of kidney function reaches an advanced stage, it is known as CKD end-stage, or end-stage renal disease.

Early interventions leveraging AI can be used to amplify patient well-being, decelerate disease progression, and reduce healthcare costs, Vironix said.

The company has already created AI tools for heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and acute respiratory illness.

Dr Sumanth Swaminathan, chief executive officer of Vironix, said the company will work with Oxford Mathematics to “leverage machine-learning methods for prevention of end-stage renal disease".

An Oxford graduate from the Mathematical and Scientific Computing MSc programme will lead the research with guidance from experts.

Oxford’s Mathematical Modelling programme aims to equip students with tools to address global challenges.

Dr Kathryn Gillow of the University of Oxford said the partnership "exposes our scholars to practical medical applications" and "is a golden opportunity to blend academia with real-world solutions".

In June this year, Vironix and students at the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics attended the Math Problems in Industry Conference to develop predictive models and insights for managing CKD effectively.

At the end of the conference, participants successfully identified a set of features generated both at home and in the lab that could indicate the deterioration of CKD by classifying stages of CKD effectively using multiple machine learning models.

The collaboration comes a year after Vironix announced its partnership with Oxford University to develop novel prediction methods for proactive intervention in congestive heart failure.