Virtual Science AI introduces new advisory platform





Virtual Science AI has announced the introduction of its Virtual Advisory Artificial Intelligence (AI) engagement platform.



The purpose of the platform is to provide a first-of-its-kind system for the healthcare sector, as it aggregates all interactive data from advisory boards, while delivering AI-focused analytics on critical themes, topics and trends in life sciences.

As an international provider of virtual advisory boards services in the pharmaceuticals industry, Virtual Science AI aims to improve critical decision-making at different stages of the product life cycle to help bring solutions to patients.

It uses this approach while promoting a better understanding of how life sciences teams work with stakeholders to produce meaningful results and outcomes.

The organisation uses its AI models and its virtual platform to improve stakeholder engagement in medical affairs, public affairs, R&D and functionality in commercial life sciences.

The Virtual Advisory AI – a software as a service organisation – platform has been designed to be user-friendly and accessible, with customisable workflows to improve the creation of insights and encourage engagement. It can be accessed through a web portal on desktop and via a mobile app.

The platform offers those working in the life sciences industry a new tool for online interactions with healthcare professionals, patient communities and decision-makers, without restrictions.

The platform has a range of features including synchronous and asynchronous interaction, co-collaboration tools and AI report generation capability. Additionally, the AI insight reports are able to ethically gather vital patient contributions.

Speaking on the launch of the platform, Tom Hughes, CEO of Virtual Science AI said “we believe Virtual Science AI has built the next generation virtual engagement solutions that will move the needle on advisory board stakeholder experiences and insight management”.

He added: “The asynchronous engagement allows the participants of the advisory boards to provide input in virtual work environments at a time suitable to their schedules. It enables the participants to engage asynchronously around their time schedule over say a two-week period, rather than a pre-set intensive six-hour advisory board.”

Typically, the process of advisory board decision-making is gradual, while further considerations and consultations are often required.

With the introduction of Virtual Science AI, the company aims to help clients in the life sciences sector to improve the advisory system, by creating a more seamless process without having to compromise on the quality of decisions or output.