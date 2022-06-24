VMLY&R wins two Grand Prix awards at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022





VMLY&R has won two Grand Prix awards at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022.

The Pharma Grand Prix was awarded to Intel and Dell Technologies in partnership with the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) and Rolls-Royce, working with VMLY&R New York, for the book I Will Always Be Me. A first-of-its-kind book for people living with motor neurone disease (MND), I Will Always Be Me banks their voices as they read the story aloud.

Written by Jill Twiss, I Will Always Be Me is created from the perspective of a person living with MND, explaining what they will be going through in an informative and thoughtful way through an immersive digital experience. More than 72% of those recently diagnosed with MND are now using I Will Always Be Me to bank their voices.

VMLY&R Mumbai also received the Health & Wellness Grand Prix Award for 'The Killer Pack' for mosquito repellent brand Maxx Flash, an innovative 100% biodegradable packaging that, when disposed of in garbage dumps and stagnant water, kills mosquito larvae, thus helping to fight life-threatening diseases like dengue and malaria in India.

The packaging was designed to help break the cycle of life-threatening diseases like dengue and malaria. Although mosquito repellent coils are often used to fight mosquitos inside the home, authorities found that garbage collection points were acting as breeding grounds for these diseases.

Commenting on the achievements, VMLY&R’s Global Chief Creative Officer, Debbie Vandeven, said: "They are the first Grand Prix in Health & Wellness and Pharma for the VMLY&R network. And we are so happy and humbled to...collect our first Grand Prix in these important categories."