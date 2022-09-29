WHO and ILO call for ‘concrete actions’ to address mental health issues at work

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have called for 'concrete actions' to tackle mental health issues at work.

An estimated 12 billion workdays are lost annually due to depression and anxiety, WHO has reported, costing the global economy nearly $1trn. In light of this, two new publications have been published to address this issue: WHO guidelines on mental health at work and a derivative WHO/ILO policy brief.

WHO’s global guidelines on mental health at work recommend actions to tackle risks to mental health that include heavy workloads, negative behaviours and other factors that create distress at work. Also for the first time, WHO has recommended manager training to 'build their capacity to prevent stressful work environments and respond to workers in distress’.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said: "The well-being of the individual is reason enough to act, but poor mental health can also have a debilitating impact on a person’s performance and productivity.

“These new guidelines can help prevent negative work situations and cultures and offer much-needed mental health protection and support for working people.”

WHO’s World Mental Health Report, published in June 2022, showed that 15% of working-age adults experienced a mental disorder, yet discussing or disclosing mental health remains a taboo in work settings globally.

Aiming to address this, the guidelines also recommend better ways to accommodate the needs of workers with mental health conditions, propose interventions that support their return to work and, for those with severe mental health conditions, provide interventions that facilitate entry into paid employment.

A separate WHO/ILO policy brief explains the WHO guidelines in terms of practical strategies for governments, employers and workers, and their organisations in the public and private sectors. The aim is to support the prevention of mental health risks, protect and promote mental health at work, and support those with mental health conditions, so they can participate and thrive in the world of work.

“As people spend a large proportion of their lives in work, a safe and healthy working environment is critical. We need to invest in building a culture of prevention around mental health at work, reshaping the work environment to stop stigma and social exclusion, and ensuring employees with mental health conditions feel protected and supported,” said Guy Ryder, ILO director-general.