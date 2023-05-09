WHO declares end to COVID-19 global public health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

The decision follows recommendations given by the agency’s emergency committee at a meeting last week.

During the deliberative session, the committee members highlighted the decreasing trend in COVID-19 deaths, the decline in hospitalisations and intensive care unit admissions, as well as the high levels of population immunity to SARS-CoV-2.

Globally, 13.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 89% of health workers and 82% of adults aged over 60 years have completed their primary vaccination series, according to updated figures provided by WHO.

WHO director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: “For the past year, the emergency committee – and WHO – have been analysing the data carefully and considering when the time would be right to lower the level of alarm.

“Yesterday, the emergency committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the PHEIC. I have accepted that advice.”

Ghebreyesus also announced the publication of the 2023-2025 COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, which is designed to guide countries in transitioning to long-term management of COVID-19.

An International Health Regulations (IHR) review committee will also be established, Ghebreyesus said, to advise on recommendations on how to manage COVID-19 on an ongoing basis.

During this transition, countries are advised to continue following the temporary recommendations issued by WHO, including preparing for future outbreaks and integrating COVID-19 vaccination into life course vaccination programmes.

Ghebreyesus said: “The worst thing any country could do now is to use this news as a reason to let down its guard, to dismantle the systems it has built, or to send the message to its people that COVID-19 is nothing to worry about.

“What this news means is that it is time for countries to transition from emergency mode to managing COVID-19 alongside other infectious diseases.”

The termination of the PHEIC should not affect access to vaccines and diagnostics that have already received an Emergency Use Listed (EUL), WHO said, as Ghebreyesus will continue to authorise the use of the EUL procedure.

The COVAX initiative will also continue to provide funded doses and delivery support throughout 2023 in line with demand.