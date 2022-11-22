WHO launches R&D efforts to identify pathogens that could cause future pandemics





The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced its plans to convene over 300 scientists in a meeting to discuss the evidence on over 25 virus families and bacteria, as well as ‘Disease X’.

Disease X represents an unknown pathogen that could have the potential to cause the next global pandemic.

Discussions began on Friday 18 November and WHO plans on future meetings to bring together experts for considerations on public health concerns, which will involve launching a global scientific process to update the list of priority pathogens. These are noted by researchers as being agents that could lead to outbreaks or future pandemics.

By updating the priority pathogens list under the advice of experts, it is hoped such guidelines will support global investment and R&D into areas including vaccines, tests and treatments. WHO has stated that the process will include ‘both scientific and public health criteria, as well as criteria related to socioeconomic impact, access and equity’.

The original list was published in 2017, with the last prioritisation exercise taking place in 2018. The list, which is not exhaustive, currently includes COVID-19, Crimean-Cong haemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus disease, Lassa fever, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Nipah and henipaviral diseases, Rift Valley fever, Zika and Disease X.

On its website detailing the current list, WHO adds that the list does not indicate the most likely causes of the next epidemic.

Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, said: “Targeting priority pathogens and virus families for research and development of countermeasures is essential for a fast and effective epidemic and pandemic response.

“Without significant R&D investments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not have been possible to have safe and effective vaccines developed in record time.”

When pathogens are identified as priority, the WHO R&D Blueprint for epidemics develops R&D roadmaps, which recognises and outlines knowledge gaps and research priorities.

Where applicable, target product profiles, which help to inform developers about the necessary specifications for vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests, are developed. In addition to this, work is also put into mapping, compiling and facilitating clinical trials to further develop such tools.

Moreover, complimentary efforts – including strengthening regulatory and ethics oversights – are also taken into consideration.

“This list of priority pathogens has become a reference point for the research community on where to focus energies to manage the next threat,” said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist. “It is developed together with experts in the field, and is the agreed direction for where we – as a global research community – need to invest energy and funds to develop tests, treatments and vaccines.”

The revised priority pathogens list is expected to be published in the first quarter of 2023.