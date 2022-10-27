Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

WHO publishes first-ever fungal priority pathogens list in face of antimicrobial resistance

The list highlights the public health threat presented by fungal infections on a global scale

WHO

In a first-of-its-kind report, the World Health Organization (WHO) has published a list highlighting fungal ‘priority pathogens’, comprising of 19 fungi that represent a serious threat to public health.

The list – referred to as WHO’s fungal priority pathogens list (FPPL) – is the first worldwide effort to systematically prioritise fungal pathogens, given the unmet R&D needs and the perceived public health importance. Moreover, its authors underscore the need for a coordinated global effort, while offering future strategies for policymakers, public health professionals and other stakeholders.

Strategies put forward in the report are collectively aimed at producing evidence and improving response to these fungal priority pathogens.

At the centre of the recommendations is a call for strengthened laboratory capacity and surveillance, as well as sustained investments in research, development and innovation. The authors also call for leaders to enhance public health interventions for prevention and control.

The FPPL is focused on accelerating further research and policy interventions as a means of reinforcing the global response to fungal infections and antifungal resistance. This follows grave health concerns raised by the rise in antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Fungal pathogens present a major threat to public health challenge as they are gradually becoming more common and resistant to treatments with only four classes of antifungal medicines currently available, alongside a selection of candidates in the clinical pipeline.

Invasive types of fungal infections can affect severely ill patients and those with underlying immune system related conditions, while people who are placed at the highest risk of invasive fungal infections include cancer patients, those living with HIV/AIDS, organ transplant patients, chronic respiratory disease patients and those diagnosed with post-primary tuberculosis infection.

Further evidence signals that the incidence and geographic spread of fungal diseases are both expanding worldwide as a result of global warming and with the increase of international travel and trade.

It was noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported incidences of invasive fungal infections increased considerably among hospitalised patients.

Although concern continues to grow around the subject, fungal infections actually receive little attention and resources, resulting in a scarcity of quality data on fungal disease distribution and antifungal resistance patterns.

The WHO FPPL list is split into three categories: critical, high and medium priority. The fungal pathogens of in each category are put in order primarily due to their public health impact and/or emerging antifungal resistance risk.

“Countries are encouraged to follow a stepwise approach, starting with strengthening their fungal disease laboratory and surveillance capacities, and ensuring equitable access to existing quality therapeutics and diagnostics, globally,” said Dr Haileyesus Getahun, WHO director, AMR Global Coordination Department.

Article by
Fleur Jeffries

27th October 2022

From: Healthcare

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
IPG Health Medical Communications

We are the world's most celebrated and awarded Medical Communications agencies. We are 800 experts obsessed with combining science, creativity...

Latest intelligence

The art and science of health literacy
By combining evidence-based health literacy principles and user research, we can make health information more understandable and easier to act on. Find out how from Sally Snow....
Innovative Trials on the latest ABPI report
Kate Shaw, Innovative Trials Founder & CEO, commented on the latest ABPI report...
Omnichannel scientific engagement and the use of archetypes to drive personalization
Natasha Cowan, Senior Corporate Communications Manager, explores with Gary Lyons, Head of Strategy, his recent plenary session at the 18th Annual ISMPP conference that focused on how scientific communicators can...

Quick links