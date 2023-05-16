WHO report shows gaps in pipeline of antibiotic treatments to combat AMR

In 2019 antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was responsible for nearly five million deaths and is globally recognised as a health and development threat in communities and regions. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared AMR as one of the top ten global public health threats that currently face humanity.

The consequences of AMR can affect the economy significantly as well as cause death and disability. Furthermore, prolonged illnesses during hospital stays increase the demand for expensive medicines causing financial challenges for those impacted. Without effective antimicrobials, the success of modern medicine would be at major risk.

The Global AMR R&D Hub has partnered with countries, non-governmental donor organisations and intergovernmental organisations in an effort to improve and tackle challenges using a ‘One Health Approach’.

Despite the progression, the R&D pipeline for new antibiotics is thin as there is a remaining challenge to access new and existing treatments.

WHO’s annual review of antibacterial agents in clinical and preclinical development shows that the R&D pipeline for new antibacterial medicines has proved insufficient in combatting the increasing emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance. Along with that, the availability and access to them has become a challenge for countries of all income levels, requiring innovative financing measures.

Previous commitments reported in 2021 and 2022 were to act on AMR strategies and address antibiotic market failures, preserve effectiveness of essential existing antibiotics through economic conditions and ensure access, strengthen AMR research and development and bring essential antibacterial medicines to the market to meet public health needs.

The G7 finance ministers committed to ‘monitor, coordinate and enhance G7 efforts to incentivise AMR R&D’ as they reiterate their previous commitments to support the antimicrobial development. This includes supporting the development of the ongoing work of the G7 Health, Finance, Agriculture and Environment Tracks on AMR by exploring the possibility of international collaboration on pull incentives for antimicrobial R&D.

The G7 finance ministers added: “We welcome this year’s AMR progress report by WHO and the Global AMR R&D Hub in this regard. We continue to build on and implement previous G7 Finance and Health Ministerial commitments on strengthening antibiotic innovation.”