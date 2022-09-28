WHO reports warnings of ‘COVID-19 complacency’ from countries tracking global vaccine roll-out

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that key countries responsible for tracking the global roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments have warned against ‘COVID-19 complacency’.

Emphasising that the global pandemic is ‘not over’, the ACT-Accelerator’s Council Tracking and Accelerating Progress Working Group – co-chaired by Indonesia and the US – has warned that coordinated action, funding and political commitments are still needed to ‘save lives and combat the ongoing threat of COVID-19’.

The group is responsible for tracking progress towards meeting the global COVID-19 targets for access to vaccines, diagnostics, treatments and PPE, under the umbrella of the ACT-Accelerator equitable access partnership.

Indonesian Ambassador Tri Tharyat, Director General for Multilateral Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “Critical funding and political leadership is needed for the roll-out of tests, treatments and vaccines.

“Funding the ACT-Accelerator will support its work to expand access to life-saving tools, from new oral antivirals to booster vaccine doses, to ensure healthcare workers and those who are most at risk are protected, wherever they live in the world. We must quickly translate vaccines into vaccination. No-one is safe until everyone is safe.”

The group noted ‘with concern’ that COVID-19 vaccination rates in low-income countries stand at 19% – compared to almost 75% in high-income countries – and the roll-out of new ‘lifesaving’ COVID-19 treatments including oral antivirals in low- and lower-middle income countries remains 'limited or non-existent'.

The group outlined that equitable access to these COVID-19 countermeasures and preparation for the delivery is ‘critical’ for countries to integrate the management of the virus into their primary health systems, as part of a longer-term strategy.

Professor Olive Shisana, President’s Special Advisor on Social Policy, South Africa, said: “The pandemic continues to pose a threat to lives and livelihoods, especially in Africa, where millions of people are still unvaccinated and do not have access to new antiviral treatments.

“Now is not the time for complacency, but instead time to act together in solidarity, to ensure access for everyone, everywhere.”

In the context of these calls to action, an event hosted by the UN Secretary-General took place on 23 September at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to take stock of the global roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and treatments, as well as to identify priority areas to accelerate equitable access.