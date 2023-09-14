World Atopic Eczema Day 2023: Almirall unveils awareness campaign

In observance of this year’s World Atopic Eczema Day on 14 September, Almirall has unveiled its atopic dermatitis awareness campaign, entitled ‘Moving aheAD’.

Atopic dermatitis, or atopic eczema, is a chronic, inflammatory disease of the skin characterised by recurrent inflammation associated with intense pruritus or itching.

The incidence of atopic dermatitis appears to have increased in recent decades, currently affecting an estimated 4.4% of adults in the EU.

Beyond its physical manifestations, psychological impact has been increasingly recognised as a significant part of the condition, with patients experiencing negative effects on their emotional well-being, physical activity, sleep quality, work productivity and interpersonal relationships.

Moving aheAD’s first endeavour, the ‘Atopical Museum’, is a virtual space aimed at highlighting the major impacts atopic dermatitis can have on patient well-being.

Through adaptations of famous paintings such as Leonardo da Vinci's 'Mona Lisa’, the initiative aims to debunk common misconceptions surrounding atopic dermatitis, including its alleged contagious nature, and the assumption that its impact is the same for all patients.

"We atopic dermatitis patients often feel trapped in our own skin, experiencing a sensation similar to the discomfort of a sunburn,” said África Luca de Tena, an atopic dermatitis patient and co-founder of AADA, the Spanish association of people suffering from the condition.

She continued: "For the longest time, I believed that sweat was inherently itchy, and only recently have I realised that it is not the case. This anecdote is a reminder of how this condition shapes even the simplest experiences in different shades, a reflection of the challenges I face every day."

Dr Volker Koscielny, chief medical officer at Almirall, said: “Atopic dermatitis stands as one of the most pervasive skin disorders, necessitating a collective effort to shed light on its challenges.

“The 'Moving AheAD' campaign is an ongoing commitment, and we are actively devising new initiatives and activities aimed at enhancing awareness among society, patients and healthcare professionals, thereby advancing the well-being of those living with atopic dermatitis.”

World Atopic Eczema Day was first launched in 2018 to bring attention to the disease globally and across Europe through partnership and coordination by GlobalSkin and the European Federation of Allergy and Airways Diseases Patients’ Associations.

This year’s campaign focuses on the psychosocial burden of the condition on younger patients and will share the thoughts of children and youth living with atopic eczema through the hashtag #IfYouOnlyKnew.