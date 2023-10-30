World Psoriasis Day: Almirall highlights impact of disease on patient well-being

In observance of this year’s World Psoriasis Day on 29 October, Almirall has highlighted the major impact the disease can have on the well-being of patients.

An estimated 60 million people worldwide are affected by psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory condition caused by dysfunction of the immune system, which results in skin cells reproducing at a faster rate than normal.

Up to 90% of patients with psoriasis have plaque psoriasis, characterised by dry, raised, red skin lesions (plaques) covered with silvery scales. The plaques may be itchy or painful and can occur anywhere on the body, including the scalp, elbows, knees and lower back.

Beyond its physical symptoms, almost 77% of patients believe that psoriasis negatively affects their normal daily activities and well-being and, according to the International Federation of Psoriatic Disease Associations (IFPA), 80% have reported that the condition has affected their relationships and their family life.

Additionally, recent findings of a study conducted by Almirall have shown that the well-being of patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis was comparable to the level found in other diseases such as breast cancer or diabetes.

Dr Volker Koscielny, chief medical officer at Almirall, said: “We know that psoriasis affects more than just the skin and has a significant impact on the quality of life of people living with it.

“At Almirall, we have taken a step further and measured for the first time how this disease affects not only the patients, but also their families, relatives, and even their physicians.”

Earlier this year, the company announced the launch of a mini-series, entitled Nina, aimed at shedding light on the impact of psoriasis on the well-being of patients, their families and friends.

Developed with the support of IFPA, Acción Psoriasis and dermatologist Dr Eva Vilarrasa, the three-episode series follows the life of a fashion designer with psoriasis and her journey to cope with the effects of the disease on her daily life.

Through the story, Almirall said it aims to focus on the impact psoriasis can have on the well-being of patients and show that, despite the harsh effect the condition can have on daily life, “the spirit of self-improvement and scientific advances are key to improving their well-being”.

Koscielny said: “It is crucial to continue raising awareness of how psoriasis can affect people in different ways, which is what we have aimed to do with ‘Nina’. The series aims for a message of hope: the disease ultimately can be managed.”