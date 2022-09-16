YouGov survey shows global health systems ‘unfit to cope’ with another pandemic





An international survey conducted by YouGov to assess the effects of COVID-19 on health and care workers has revealed that current pressures due to poor funding, staff shortages and inadequate preparation mean that global health systems are 'unfit to cope' with another pandemic.

The survey was commissioned by the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) – the global health initiative of Qatar Foundation – and found that 49% of healthcare professionals in countries around the world agreed that lack of preparation is one of the ‘biggest threats’ facing their national health systems in the event of another pandemic in the next five years.

Commenting on the results of the survey, Sultana Afdhal, chief executive officer of WISH, said: “Our findings spotlight some of the critical challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced upon us over the last two years, and which those that care for us are still trying to mitigate today.

Looking at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of health and care workers, the research also attempted to understand the surveyed healthcare workers’ feelings on their workplace and profession, as well as what they foresee as the ‘future of healthcare’.

A lack of financial support was recognised by 60% of healthcare professionals as a factor leaving global health systems vulnerable to failure in the event of a new pandemic.

Additionally, 55% highlighted talent shortages as another major risk factor, and 44% stated an inability to properly support patients also posed a significant threat.

“As an advocate for a healthier world through global collaboration, we urge governments, industry leaders and policymakers to take these insights and work towards building next-generation health systems that are better equipped to meet similar challenges in the future, in order to improve the standard of care and, crucially, to ease the burden felt by our healthcare workforce,” Afdhal said.

The survey comes ahead of the sixth edition of the biennial WISH Summit at the beginning of October, aiming to ‘thoroughly explore the legacy of COVID-19 from various perspectives’.

This will include exploring how to build more resilient and sustainable healthcare systems, improve the response to the mental health crisis faced by health and care workers, and utilise the rapid progress in pharmaceutical innovation that has taken place during the pandemic.