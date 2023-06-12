Balance between remote and in-person communications with HCPs

Avoiding the use of the ‘C’ word is impossible when we discuss healthcare professional (HCP) communications. The era of COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of true omnichannel considerations in communications. Many companies have conducted surveys asking HCPs their preferred modes of communication but in reality, HCPs are consumers who value both remote and in-person communications, at different times and stages.

As the pandemic ensued, much of the world moved online, accelerating a digital transformation that offered innovative ways of working in the medical communications space. HCPs entered a world where location and distance were no longer communications barriers. A remote model replaced the traditional face-to-face engagement model as physical meetings became phone calls, video calls and email, among others. HCPs became accustomed to moving between channels and found alternative ways to engage various audiences.

Crucially, we now recognise a world where there is space for balance. A world where doing things remotely is not a necessity but a way to conveniently tailor our approach to reach our audience’s needs.

As a result, the solely remote pandemic engagement model has been replaced by a hybrid model that attracts both in-person and virtual conversations, and increases the value of those interactions.

We occasionally hear that the ‘hybrid model’ is not yet perfect, with the in-person attendees dominating conversations. However, it is evident that the model is adapting and improving. Both in-person and remote interactions have their advantages and limitations, but hybrid approaches are incrementally becoming the standard. The key is that we now have options and it makes sense to make the best of the opportunities that affords us. It is no longer a case of either in-person or remote – it’s both.

The pivotal nature of HCP communications is a mainstay of the industry. We are in an era where the competition for HCP bandwidth is incremental and the approach must be tailored, relevant and convenient – using multiple channels to meet the preferences of audiences, with balance being at the centre of everything we do.

Whether we want to increase engagement or offer fluid experiences adapted to the needs of our audience, our recent experiences have taught us how to use the new tools at our disposal to engage with HCPs in a more convenient and balanced way.