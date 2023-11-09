Best practices for building an effective scientific communications platform

Emerging biotechnology firms occupy a prominent position at the vanguard of innovation within the pharmaceutical sector. Drawing upon cutting-edge scientific advancements and leveraging their inherent adaptability, these pioneering organisations are uniquely positioned to develop life-saving therapies to address the unmet needs of specialised patient populations.

However, emerging biotech enterprises encounter a distinctive challenge in managing their pre-launch life cycle, with one of the pivotal components being the strategic initiation of medical affairs proficiency and its associated core programmes.

A failure to disseminate clinical data at strategic junctures and with a consistent and coherent voice can leave these biotech firms trailing in their pursuit of securing shareholder buy-in. Yet, the acquisition of such critical data is a time-intensive endeavour, and meticulous, long-term planning may not be at the forefront of priorities for these early-stage innovators.

So, when and how should emerging biotechnology companies engage the services of a specialised partner to construct a scientific communications platform tailored to meet the requirements of their diverse audiences?

This thought leader addresses themes and queries frequently posed by emerging biotech enterprises in their pursuit of platform development.

The necessity of a scientific communications platform for emerging biotechs

Leaders at the helm of emerging biotech firms may not possess a background in medical communications and may fail to recognise the significance of such a platform’s creation. Therefore, the inception of an impactful platform often necessitates internal advocacy efforts to persuade teams of the rationale behind collaborating with a specialised partner, as well as education on the definition and significance of a scientific communications platform in the context of the company’s overall success.

An effective scientific communications platform

The success of a scientific communications platform is fundamentally predicated upon alignment. Emerging biotechs must comprehensively understand their narrative, their desired market positioning and how they intend to convey their scientific story to a diverse array of stakeholders, including payers, healthcare providers, patients and others.

A scientific communications platform should be meticulously fashioned into a user-friendly digital format. Traditional lengthy presentations laden with superfluous references have become outdated. Instead, contemporary app- or web-based digital platforms present intuitive, user-friendly interfaces that enable users to effortlessly navigate various disease indications. Content is judiciously organised under key thematic pillars, encompassing the mechanism of action (MoA), mode of delivery, clinical programme, efficacy and safety, as well as health economics and outcomes research data. Additionally, alterations to scientific messaging can be seamlessly integrated across all critical slide decks within the platform. The ultimate objective is to facilitate unfettered access for all stakeholders, ensuring prompt access to the latest scientific statements and related content, backed by rigorous referencing of published data.

The pivotal moment to begin platform development

Confronted with an array of immediate challenges, many emerging biotechs tend to defer their attention to the creation of a scientific communications platform until it becomes an imminent requirement.

Several factors may influence this delay, with activities like fundraising often taking precedence over platform development. However, those who postpone this pivotal element of their strategy until it becomes imperative risk delays in data dissemination or the inadvertent proliferation of misinformation within crucial publications, press releases and other channels of data disclosure.

The establishment of a consistent scientific narrative from the outset is of paramount importance to ensure that healthcare providers, investors and other key audiences are presented with an accurate and dependable narrative. For instance, the necessity to correct a course due to inconsistent or inaccurate descriptions of the MoA will inevitably cast a negative shadow over future initiatives.

With the above in mind, biotech firms should begin their scientific communications platform development as soon as promising early preclinical data emerges. This includes the formation of an advisory board/council and the solicitation of input from the broader healthcare provider community to rigorously assess and facilitate the successful communication of their scientific narrative and research.

Selecting the appropriate multi-specialised partner

By forging early partnerships with specialists adept in platform development, emerging biotechs can ensure that all their deliverables seamlessly coalesce to articulate their scientific narrative. Such a collaborative partner can ensure that all elements within the scope of strategic medical and publication plans converge into a coherent strategy, consistently communicating a message tailored to resonate with each target audience.

Inizio assembles proficient teams from its interconnected network to facilitate the development of platforms tailored to ensure alignment in messaging, narrative and lexicon, thus bolstering their data communication initiatives. From the early preclinical phases to post-launch support, Inizio is equipped with a wealth of multi-specialised expertise to guide companies confidently through each stage of their commercial journey.