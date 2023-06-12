How would you rate the following statement: ‘At my company, every employee feels valued, respected and professionally fulfilled.’ Perhaps the answer would change depending on who is asked? Perhaps not.

In creating and maintaining an inclusive workplace we must recognise we all have implicit biases, but that should not deter us from striving to commit to a culture that is grounded in equity, compassion and authenticity. Inclusivity in this context is not a nice-to-have; in today’s society it’s a must-have. Indeed, research shows 83% of millennials (75% of the workforce by 2025) feel empowered and engaged when they believe their company fosters an authentically inclusive culture.

If your rating is lower than you would like (or arguably, than it should be), how could you go about effecting positive cultural change to create and maintain inclusivity?

1. Senior leaders must be accountable

Leaders need to walk the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) talk, setting transparent aspirations, targets and goals, while just as crucially committing to action and measurement. Creating a culture in which leaders are accountable for the realisation of organisational inclusion goals will contribute to a workforce that is able to visualise itself as part of a team that can drive positive equitable change.

2. Listen and learn

At every level and role within an organisation, people have something to learn. The key is to create an environment that is open and safe for people to speak and show up, so we can: listen; encourage honest conversations between employees and managers; invest in training that uncovers unconscious bias or provides deeper understanding and appreciation for cultural competencies, and critically assess policies and practices to infuse this ethos into every part of your business.

3. Don’t be afraid to pivot

As cliché as it sounds, inclusivity is a journey that requires ongoing transformation as we continue to educate ourselves. By sharing knowledge and learnings we can continue to grow. But we may need to ‘unlearn’ or change direction in the process. Authentic inclusivity requires a nimble outlook. In short, it requires a willingness to pivot, accepting we don’t yet have all the answers.