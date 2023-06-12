Engaging employees in today’s modern world

How can we motivate employees? That’s the million-dollar question, made more complicated by the cost-of-living crisis, ‘the great resignation’, hybrid working and workforces that span from experienced millennials to ambitious Gen Zs.

Create community

After a period of isolation and uncertainty, people crave a sense of belonging. Hybrid working, while bringing many opportunities, can also create barriers.

Physical distance can lead to psychological distance – it is all too easy for issues to build when working remotely, so supporting people proactively is important. Fostering an ‘open door’ culture is key. Teams need a sense of cohesion – not being in a physical office can lead to silos. Strategies are needed to ensure team dynamics remain fair and communications are consistent. Identifying people who can bridge the gap between teams is a must.

Be transparent

It’s okay if we don’t have all the answers. Agencies should be evolving; as long as people understand why we do what we do, the more receptive they are to change. Being clear on your purpose and connecting actions to your values can help provide reassurance in times of uncertainty.

Empower modern leaders

With a focus on mentorship, work-life balance and well-being, middle management are essential, and under tremendous pressure to deliver. Equip them with management skills to help drive an effective, collaborative approach with shared leadership responsibilities.

Enable managers to have better conversations, such as discussing goals with employees that work towards their personal aspirations as well as demonstrate value to the business. Support them to feel confident having difficult conversations and making tough decisions.

Recognise contributions

More than money, it’s about people understanding that their contribution matters and that their voice is being heard. People want to feel challenged, and in a safe environment, healthy debate can be pivotal in developing work people feel proud of. Appreciation and recognition should be received in a timely and personal way.

In summary

Be human. Have empathy. Equip people with tools that empower. Facilitate healthy hybrid working environments. Communicate authentically. Talk. Listen. Care.

