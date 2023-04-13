Four simple questions to help focus your behaviour change campaigns

Changing behaviours is at the core of many public health challenges – applying behavioural science can help ensure effective, evidence-based programmes. However, it can be difficult to know where to begin and, in fact, many campaigns fail to effect change. But, there is hope! Here are four simple questions that can help you quickly and clearly identify your behaviour change objective, leading to more effective and impactful campaigns.

What kind of change is required?

Many successful campaigns encourage the audience to begin with a single behaviour – such as visiting a general practitioner (GP) to discuss early cancer symptoms; there can be life-saving public health benefits with a (seemingly) simple one-time change. By contrast, stopping habitual behaviours – such as smoking or vaping – means identifying a range of behaviours, with interventions aimed at a variety of habits and social triggers.

What nature of change is required?

Most behaviour change, such as calling 999 FAST in response to signs of a stroke, needs to be retained over time. However, interventions that require a change in duration or intensity – for example adopting 20-second hand washing during the COVID-19 pandemic – requires understanding and addressing nuanced trigger moments that feed those habits.

Who do we need to do this behaviour?

The profile and habits of the intended audience will help identify the most effective messages and channels to reach and engage with them and encourage action. But it is also important to consider how the actions of others might influence the end audience’s behaviour. For example, the intervention required to change the behaviour of a healthcare provider might be seeing it first role modelled by a senior colleague.

Where and when does this behaviour happen?

The environmental context and overall experience of a behaviour provides fertile ground for creative thinking. Are nudges and prompts needed in physical form in a GP’s consultation room? Would printed prompts on train tickets encourage safer behaviours on railways?

A few simple questions during planning can help cut through the complexity, lead to robust insights about the audience’s habits and ultimately towards executions that effectively change behaviours.

