Healthcare communications trends in 2023

We’ve been looking at our crystal ball to glean the top five healthcare communications trends for the coming year.

The first, and perhaps most obvious, trend is the shift back to face-to-face communication. While we’ve become used to using our online meeting tools, there really is nothing better than connecting in real life. However, we shouldn’t forget the power of hybrid communications a way to make meetings inclusive and accessible for everyone.

As communication shifts further into the online space, we are seeing a greater role for digital opinion leaders alongside the more traditional key opinion leaders. While these two kinds of healthcare professional (HCP) influencers are not mutually exclusive, a growing need to reach both their peers and patients via a range of open and closed social platforms means we’re experiencing a shift towards engaging those HCPs who are comfortable communicating in these spaces.

Similarly, our increasing reliance on online material means there is a growing preference for bite-sized content. Whether that content is in the form of short-form videos like Instagram reels or TikTok or short, sharp written copy, getting your message across as succinctly as possible is increasingly the way to connect with any audience.

Sustainability – or Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – is something that all industries need to take seriously and, with the healthcare industry being responsible for 4.4% of global carbon emissions, this issue is one that we need to engage with urgently.

Finally, there is a growing need to share information in a way that everybody can understand, whether that is using language appropriate for the audience or choosing accessible platforms and formats. Inclusive communications with a visual approach that reflects the diversity of the audience are likely to mean better engagement and reach for the campaigns we develop.

While these are not the only trends, they are perhaps those that are having the greatest influence on how and where we are communicating in our post-pandemic world. Whether we are engaging with HCPs, patients or the general public, personalised communication is now key.

