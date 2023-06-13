Healthy connections: the role of communications in remote healthcare

The advantages of remote healthcare seem infinite and their impact obvious. The pandemic catalysed the innovative delivery of remote healthcare – telemedicine was no longer simply a convenience, but an essential tool for the delivery of healthcare when the risks of an in-person consultation outweighed the benefits. So how can we innovate with inclusivity front of mind?

Remote solutions have been transformative for patients, clinicians and accounting departments with ever-tightening budgets. Studies of digital solutions find that those using them have longer survival times, improved health-related quality of life and fewer emergency department visits, as well as significant cost savings for the hospitals and clinics involved.

But are remote healthcare solutions a panacea for improved patient outcomes? Although there is a clear benefit for many, they are not a catch-all remedy. There is a level of assumed technological literacy implied in the use of many digital healthcare tools that may present a barrier for vulnerable or marginalised groups. There are also barriers when it comes to public acceptability around the sharing of personal data that often comes as part of the deal with digital solutions.

Strong communications are critical in building confidence and helping users understand where to access and how to navigate these new tools to get the most value out of them.

To achieve optimal patient and physician uptake of these remote solutions, we need three things:

A solution that is as easy, or easier, to use than the status quo Concise communications that help all parties understand the benefits Authentic communications that build trust and confidence that personal data will be handled with the same care as in-person appointments.

Effective and engaging communications can build trust with healthcare providers and services, and empower patients to take ownership of their own health, eg digital solutions that enable people with cancer to track side effects and people with mental health problems to track their progress with therapy. This in turn can help create more time for physicians to provide quality care and deepen the in-person interactions that are so important to us all.