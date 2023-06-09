Improving remote communication skills in a digital environment

Five years ago, the revolution in remote working that has taken place would have been impossible to imagine. When 2020 hit, we had no choice but to change. The technology was in place, but there was nervousness – would the art of healthcare communications be lost in a virtual world? Could an agency still feel like an agency when people weren’t together in person every day?

There has been work to do. As expert readers of people, we’ve had to learn new ways to read body language and social cues. Virtual facilitation skills really matter and there are pitfalls with Wi-Fi connections and email distractions. Despite these challenges, these meetings can still be energetic and it’s hard to conjure up the image of the conference calls of old.

We’ve become used to seeing our clients and colleagues at home with their cats and their kids, and that has broken down barriers. Counter-intuitively, it has helped us do more ‘live’ work together. While there are benefits to being in-person, virtual workshops have some upsides too, such as elevating the voices of those who feel less confident through new tech tools.

Respect is key. We ask people to understand others’ work styles and encourage personal connection. Taking time to chat helps us bond and celebrate differences, and it nips loneliness in the bud too.

When it comes to making an impact, the change is dramatic. We can now more easily convene focus groups involving people who would find it hard to get to an event, such as patients who wouldn’t be able to travel.

We are also seeing global democratisation at medical congresses, with greater access from lower income countries and those facing visa restrictions. On the flip side, we must now lean in to tackle digital exclusion.

Three years isn’t long enough to draw grand conclusions. We need to stay open-minded as to the ups and the downs, and remember to look outward beyond our own (virtual) walls. But so far, so good. Our agency model circa 2023 is thriving, not just surviving.