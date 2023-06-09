Mental health in the workplace: an outdated concept?

We’re regularly reminded of the importance of keeping our work and home lives separate.

While it’s true that we should make efforts to avoid letting work stress seep into our personal lives, and vice versa, the reality is that the human brain struggles to compartmentalise our emotions in this way.

The conversation around mental health has never been louder and in recent years huge progress has been made in the corporate world to better support employees’ well-being. Most businesses are now expected to have mental health policies, support programmes and even mental health first-aiders in place – employee well-being has become an elevated focus in the post-pandemic setting.

While this is hugely positive, it must be acknowledged that the rise of hybrid working has contributed to even further blurring of boundaries between our ‘work time’ and ‘home time’. If we really want to boost employee satisfaction and happiness, businesses need to create an environment where people can show up to work as their whole, authentic selves. It must be human.

But how can we achieve this? It sounds like a cliché, but there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. Having support programmes and policies in place is fundamental, but going one step further to support employees on a more tailored, individual level is how we will really make a difference to their physical, financial and mental well-being. The pandemic and its after-effects were felt by us all in different ways and to varying degrees, and the same will be true as we navigate the current ‘cost of living’ crisis. In fact, a recent survey has shown that many people across the UK are feeling anxious, stressed and hopeless due to their current financial situation. In times like these it’s crucial that business leaders adopt a personal approach and proactively check in with their employees in a tailored manner, especially for those that are working remotely and are at risk of suffering in silence.

Ultimately, our people are the backbone of our businesses. Creating an open and non-judgemental environment where employees feel able to bring their complete selves to work, where personal circumstances are acknowledged as part of us, is paramount to both employee happiness and business success.

References are available on request.