Next congress, please: making the most of virtual pharmaceutical congresses

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost three years since Professor Chris Whitty became a household name while uttering three simple words: “Next slide, please.”
Of course, his contribution to the UK’s navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic was so much more than his viral memeability, but those three words became synonymous with remote working, virtual environments and a newfound digital etiquette we found ourselves learning, often with humorous results.
This shift across the UK and the world over to embrace digitising our everyday activities almost overnight forced societies and industries to think and act differently. Healthcare, especially, rapidly changed its accessibility and delivery, swapping freedoms with limitations and final farewells with FaceTime calls. We’ve all seen and likely had firsthand experience of the strain COVID-19 has placed upon our healthcare professionals (HCPs), providers and us as patients.
But there are many other aspects of ‘being HCPs’ that go beyond front-line care where COVID-19 has brought about change. There’s one platform that incorporates almost every aspect of working in healthcare delivery that has undergone a stark transformation in the last few years: congresses.
A mainstay in the calendars of HCPs, congresses have long been the ‘one-stop-shop’ to fulfil the needs of HCPs: peer-to-peer collaboration? Check. Treatment and therapy area education? Check. Academic research presentations? Check. Interaction with pharmaceutical and life sciences companies? Check. All wrapped up neatly under one roof over a long weekend in a conference centre, filled with thousands of like-minded individuals.
All these experiences, however, have one thing in common – physical togetherness.
Well, had in common.
With the pandemic preventing everything from less-than-2m-apart interaction to international travel, events and congresses found themselves suddenly unable to go ahead in their traditional format. Now, three years on, we’ve seen virtual congresses and recently hybrid virtual/physical experiences work their way through their growing pains and seemingly establish themselves as the ‘new normal’ moving forward.
For HCPs, this ongoing virtual or hybrid approach has led to numerous benefits that make them an attractive proposition over in-person events:
However, as we’ve seen with physical events year-on-year, attendees of virtual congresses are looking for bigger, better and new ways
to keep things fresh and exciting at the next conference. With virtual, there’s also the hidden need to keep those in attendance engaged, as their environment – often their home – comes with many more distractions than an in-person event. So, how can we continue to innovate virtual congresses?
By incorporating fresh and interesting means of interactivity, virtual congresses can continue to co-exist alongside physical offerings. They offer a convenient and flexible way for HCPs to stay abreast of the latest advances in their field, while also continuing to connect with colleagues and experts from around the world. And plenty of opportunities to continue uttering those three simple words.
Healthcare is evolving rapidly. To stand out from the crowd requires a potent combination of rich insight, innovative ideas and...