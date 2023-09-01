Point.1 – HCP data with purpose and perception

Creating meaningful connections between brands and healthcare professionals is a fundamental keystone of achieving brand growth.

However, in today’s environment, there’s a significant lack of reliable, and statistically relevant third-party data to help brands truly understand the individual healthcare professionals (HCPs) they are trying to engage with.

Our world has changed

Now a myriad of digital touchpoints has become the new handshake. More and more brands are competing for less and less customer attention.

It’s a world where 89% of millennial oncologists have experienced distress at work in the last week vs 75% of boomers.

Where 40% of boomer oncologists highly trust the pharma sales rep vs only 23% of millennial oncologists.

And worryingly, where one-fifth of millennial oncologists intend to leave direct patient care in the next five years.

We’re living in a time of exponential change and difference. Where one consultant was taught with textbooks and the other with AI. Both brilliant professionals. Yet, both very, very different human beings.

These are the real-life differences and nuances about HCPs that all brands need to fully understand. Knowing those meaningful differences is the only way to make their strategies relevant to the individual human beings they want to connect with.

Data is the one constant truth that can help them achieve that.

'The data out there just isn’t sufficient – it’s not complete enough to give an accurate HCP picture. So, brands are just trying to get by without it’

Of course, the pandemic didn’t help either. It turned the world upside down and caused a lot of loss and pain. But it also made everyone reappraise things and look to new ways to move forward. In many ways, you could say is that it forced us to embrace change.

Since COVID-19, companies have been experimenting with the optimal marketing mix. They’ve re-orchestrated the reps and in some cases removed them. They’ve looked for new channels and new levers to pull.

All understandable tactics. But the real issue hasn’t gone away.

Which is why, at Havas Lynx Group, we’ve created our new proprietary data product – Point.1.

We know the answer lies in the data.

If you have the data, you understand the doctor. If you understand the doctor, your message will be relevant and that means you can create more meaningful and effective experiences.

Ditto for your time and money.

The good news is that we have the data to see things differently and move brands away from convention and sameness into new areas that unlock new growth.

Our data can move you away from the sea of sameness out there and towards doing things in a new and different way.

We live in a world of hyper-personalisation, of chatbots and algorithms that know our shopping lists better than we do.

A world where HCPs now expect more personalised, more tailored experiences from pharma.

That’s the way we need to go. And at Point.1 we can help you get there.

By being relevant. By seeking out the truths about HCPs that are more personal to them – and more actionable and more valuable to brands.

By living and breathing ‘glocal’. By taking a unified view across markets to strategise at scale – yet still reflecting the local nuances and truths that build trust and belief.

By using data as our one consistent source of truth from start to finish – it’s something every brand should have.

By connecting and sharing with your primary data providers to maximise the knowledge and make those insights work harder.

By not being afraid to be unconventional. By exploring data in less obvious ways, it helps you see more powerful insights.

That’s how Point.1 can see meaningful differences in our audiences. Where culture and healthcare systems have shaped HCP experiences differently, we can point to that. And we can enable you to act on those insights in relevant, powerful ways that resonate with your audience.

Knowing these differences between HCPs, their attitudes and even how they live, is a powerful thing that can help a brand grow.

This sensitivity to differences makes us look across a multitude of touchpoints.

Unlike some, who might think five UK oncologists would provide a good enough data picture, we know that doesn’t scratch the surface.

That’s why we work across many, many more touchpoints than most. We know the valuable human truths aren’t always found at the surface. And rarely in the most obvious places – so you need to dig deeper. So that’s what we do.

Thin-thinking happens when there’s little meaningful data to guide you. You make assumptions, revert to tired stereotypes or think generically when you should be thinking specifically.

At Point.1 we don’t do that.

Instead, we go deeper. We look at different sub-specialisms – and even within the sub-specialisms of doctors to explore different age groups and generations. We discover where they live and how different cultural influences play a part in their lives. And a fuller picture emerges.

An example of how those differences can play out comes from Spain. There, our data shows 45% of dermatologists are actively influenced by patient opinions in the ‘aware’ stages of their decision journey when it comes to determining the right treatment for them. That’s more than any other specialism surveyed in EU4 and UK markets.

These are the levels of HCP detail that Point.1 data reveals – helping you see valuable human insights that can help guide your strategies.

Our data can also help guide us in how we deal with the mental health issues being suffered by thousands of HCPs at global and local levels. It’s a massively important issue that needs all of our sensitivity and understanding – especially when you consider the interruptive nature of advertising and how that could be at odds with those HCP needs.

‘When you have the data and insights and ethos all coming from a more human, more empathetic place – it can make all the difference’

Working in this way it makes us more aware of the individual human lives of HCPs behind the data and that helps us build more meaningful strategies. That way, we can unlock new doors and unleash new potential to help drive brand growth.

Thinking and working like this gives us the freedom and the flexibility to go our own way. To go off-piste and use data differently to drive creative choices in unconventional ways.

To guide media strategies on different, yet more relevant journeys. And make customer relationship management (CRM) systems work and interact on a more human level.

This is data that connects up and down, global to local, left to right, creative to media – it’s data that takes you to more interesting, more powerful places. Reflecting real lives to get you closer to the real HCP.

Point.1 brings you a fuller picture.

Statistically significant data to understand HCPs more fully. Delivering meaningful data that is glocal, actionable, consistent and connected. This is data with purpose and perception.

Data that works beyond convention.

To see the difference and make the difference.

