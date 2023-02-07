Preparing for a new era in Alzheimer’s disease

With the potential approval of the first disease-modifying treatment (DMT) for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) on the horizon – and further treatment candidates in development – stakeholders need to be prepared for the challenges this will create for the healthcare system and be ready to embrace the opportunities for patients.

Dementia is currently the seventh leading cause of death among all diseases and one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people globally, according to the World Health Organization. Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of dementia, is challenging. The disease takes many years to develop – alterations in the brain that cause AD can begin up to 20 years before the first symptoms are experienced. The early signs of AD are often overlooked or put down to normal ageing, delaying diagnosis further.

While current treatments help alleviate symptoms, there is no cure for AD. However, more than 100 drugs designed to slow disease progression are currently being tested in clinical trials and the first such treatment could potentially receive market authorisation in Europe in the very near future. This exciting milestone will be a significant turning point for the prognosis of AD and, as health communicators, we can help rally stakeholders to ensure patients benefit from the full potential of any new treatment.

Educating the public

The nature of AD and hitherto lack of DMTs all play a role in driving the fear, anxiety and perceived stigma of this disease. Many people are therefore in denial that they, or their loved ones, are experiencing symptoms and so do not seek help. As a result, diagnoses – and conversations around AD – are usually focused on advanced stages of the disease. But with potential DMTs on the horizon, we need to focus communications on changing attitudes and behaviours to AD to recalibrate attention on its early stages, when treatments may be able to slow progression, even as the scientific community continues to search for a cure.

To drive this change, credible information on the benefits of earlier diagnosis must be clear, with actionable messages. Education on the symptoms and progressive nature of AD is needed, along with a better understanding of the importance of seeking a diagnosis as early as possible to realise the full potential benefit of new treatments. Of course it will also be important to ensure a full understanding of the risk/benefit profile of this new approach, as not every patient will be right for these treatments.

By focusing on the science behind AD and DMTs, we can aim to create an informed and receptive environment and hopefully shift the media landscape from stories that create fear or concern (or, alternatively, those that oversell the promise of the current and future pipeline in AD) to ones that impart credible knowledge – media coverage that resonates with the target audience, driving maximum engagement

from people in the early stages of AD.

Stakeholder collaboration

Patients and their families looking for answers to their questions and concerns often turn to patient organisations for guidance and reassurance. This is an area where there are significant opportunities to work with patient organisations to clearly communicate the science behind how treatments work and manage expectations and hope by explaining who DMTs might be suitable for, when they will be available and what this will mean for a patient’s prognosis and quality of life.

We need to play a role in facilitating the sharing of open, relevant and timely communications. By working collaboratively with patient organisations, and being fully transparent and proactive, we can reach those who are seeking support pre- and post-diagnosis. Working together, we can achieve the overarching goal of driving action – to get people to see their primary care providers with their concerns earlier, when new treatments might be able to make a difference, rather than waiting until it is too late.

Informing healthcare professionals

With no new treatment for the symptoms of AD for many years, and several clinical development candidates that aimed to slow disease progression being unsuccessful along the way, there is some division in the medical community about these new therapies. Healthcare professionals (HCPs) may therefore initially be hesitant to embrace a new treatment for AD. Furthermore, the healthcare system is already stretched to the limit and with increased patient numbers requiring earlier diagnosis physicians will be put under even greater strain.

HCPs need credible and reliable information to ensure they have the knowledge and understanding to diagnose and treat AD in its early stages. Experts and thought leaders in the field can help build trust in the science behind DMTs and align understanding of new treatment opportunities within the multidisciplinary teams involved in AD management and care.

Our role as health communicators is to facilitate and bring credibility to health conversations around AD and new treatments, to help unite expert voices and to support the drive for behaviour change for earlier AD diagnosis – for the benefit of patients and their caregivers.

Start your conversation with us: anthem-pr.com/contact-us