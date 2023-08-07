Signal to noise: tuning social media to frequency HCP

In today’s noisy social media environment, it’s harder than ever to connect with your healthcare professional (HCP) audience. With so many voices vying for attention, it’s like tuning into an old radio set where all the station frequencies overlap. As a listener, you might catch some of the information, but rarely the entire message.

Often, pharmaceutical companies are so focused on perfecting product-centric messaging, they overlook how and where their message is received. Instead of switching to a different channel when these messages fail to break through, it pays to retune.

With the right approach, social media can be the perfect tool to engage HCPs more clearly and effectively.

Dialling down the scepticism

Scepticism remains around the value of social media marketing to HCPs, leading to a lack of pharmaceutical industry engagement. Surprisingly, only half of the 50 largest global drugmakers use social media, with a mere ten adopting the oldest and most prominent social platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube – according to a study by the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics.

Nevertheless, it’s a myth that HCPs are somewhat socially phobic about social media. They are digital-interactive beings, just like the rest of us. In fact, a Sermo report reveals that 46% of physicians check social media for personal reasons more than three times a day.

Additionally, a staggering 87% of millennial HCPs turned to social media for professional purposes in 2022, transforming the traditional approach for gathering information, communicating with peers and driving thought leadership. The same study highlighted that two-thirds of HCPs spend an average of 2 hours and 22 minutes on social media platforms daily.

Finding the right wavelength

To engage HCPs effectively on social media, it’s important to understand their use of different social channels. Each platform serves a distinct purpose:

YouTube acts as a practical hub, delivering valuable medical knowledge through visual content

Instagram emerges as a platform where HCPs engage more with patients, using visual storytelling to boost understanding

Twitter is a hub for sharing news, engaging with peers, asking questions and providing support.

HCPs’ choices are driven by their desire for easily accessible information, with 37% of their social media usage motivated by this need. To cut through the static and engage HCPs, pharmaceutical companies must broadcast precisely what their audience seeks.

Amplifying the engagement

Companies that know who they are talking to, on each of their channels, tend to be more successful. This is because they can fine-tune their messaging accordingly. Also, by focusing on a specific therapy area, they can own the social media conversation, add value and cultivate a loyal following.

Crucially, the companies that leverage experience from consumer health social media and apply it to the pharmaceutical industry can build on their success.

Harmonising the content

Effective social media marketing lies in offering genuinely useful content through social channels. This means moving away from veiled promotion and embracing a long-term strategy that engages the audience while building brand reputation. Furthermore, tailoring content to the appropriate audience – and using formats like infographics, bullet points and videos – can significantly enhance the impact of the message.

In a turbulent digital world, engaging HCPs through social media demands a thoughtful and tailored approach. This means investing time in understanding their behaviours and preferences, respecting their time constraints and delivering what they need, when they need it.

By recognising the value of social media as a powerful tool for communication, education and thought leadership – and embracing it to deliver content tailored to the unique needs of HCPs – pharmaceutical businesses can rise above the noise and establish meaningful connections with HCPs everywhere.