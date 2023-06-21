Strategies for engaging patients in the digital age

The digital transformation in healthcare is impacting the patient journey in unprecedented ways. Intensified by the pandemic, the demand for accessible healthcare has led to an increase in the use of telemedicine, electronic health records and digital technology, including wearable medical devices and digital interventions. This wave of digital delivery has also seen a shift to patient support programmes (PSPs) delivered via digital channels, such as websites and apps.

Compared to in-person delivery, digital PSPs can be a cost-effective option. Where contact has traditionally been limited to in-person visits or call centre nurses, patients can now access on-demand information with the click of a button. This offers accessible opportunities to educate and influence behaviour in real time.

However, there are inherent challenges in placing responsibility on patients to use the tools their HCPs provide. Research has shown that less than 3% of users continually engage in apps for the time required to improve health outcomes.

Engagement goes beyond the extent that patients use the app. Usage is underpinned by their interest in the app content and other subjective experiences (such as the app’s look and feel). It is therefore crucial to understand the patient experience and keep them central to the development of digital PSP programmes.

Keeping the patient first in digital PSP development

Our team of behavioural scientists has identified six features of digital programmes that are key to enhancing user engagement. Involving patients during development of digital PSPs ensures these critical components are aligned with patient needs, interests and behaviour patterns. This results in a more positive user experience and ultimately better engagement.

1. Tailored and personalised reminders and messages

The schedule and cadence of reminders and messages should be personalised to the patient’s treatment schedule and daily life. Personalising messages according to user input will provide a more tailored experience that resonates with the user. For instance, digital PSPs should allow users to set reminders for their medication at the time of day they are most likely to forget to take their medication.

2. Easy to understand messages and instructions

To further enhance usability and create a programme that resonates with the patient, terminology should be appropriate for the target audience, avoiding overly complicated questions. For example, an app targeted to teens with juvenile diabetes should use relatable examples such as concerns around going out with friends.

3. Visual summaries of data

Data that is disseminated in easy-to-understand graphics and visual representations is more easily digestible than text. Wherever possible, users should be provided health feedback in a way they find engaging, such as a chart that provides the patient’s blood glucose levels as feedback for medication adherence effectiveness.

4. Social support

Digital PSPs offer opportunities for the user to create a social network to support adherence to the intended behaviour, such as by referring to a network of other patients or linking the app with the patient’s care team. Engaging the patient in development will inform how social support networks are best utilised. For example, by linking the patient app with the corresponding app on their spouse’s device, who is alerted when the patient misses three doses in a row.

5. Limit burden of use

To encourage ongoing engagement, the amount of time required by the patient to gain benefits from the app should be limited. Patient input can help to inform what components users may find burdensome and where developers can explore alternatives. For example, by pulling from secondary data sources to inform app content as opposed to prompting the user to input clinical data.

6. Rewards at behavioural benchmarks

Rewarding engagement in the target behaviour can have a motivating effect and help build habits. However, not all rewards are created equal and some may be more effective than others for certain populations. It would be beneficial to hear from the target patient group what type of rewards and praise resonates with them, such as earning badges for reaching exercise milestones.

While digital health continues to evolve and provide endless opportunities, it will only be effective if people engage with it. Engaging the patient voice should be central to digital PSP development. Making this investment could help enhance the effectiveness of digital PSPs and improve outcomes for patients.