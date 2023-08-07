The importance of medical affairs

Medical affairs is the centrifuge of our industry. Expertise is vital for the development, testing and communication of new drugs, medical devices, therapies and treatment paradigms. The field bridges the gap between the scientific and medical communities, regulatory bodies, healthcare providers, industry stakeholders and, increasingly, patients themselves. Here are some key ways that medical affairs experts drive excellence in our industry:

Scientific expertise: medical affairs professionals bridge the gap between research and commercial teams, ensuring that scientific information is accurately communicated to healthcare professionals (HCPs) and regulatory bodies. They also ensure internal colleagues are educated on the data and scientific relevance of the area they are working in, and therefore are able to accurately and effectively communicate the potential of a new therapy or treatment approach. Clinical trials and data management: Experts contribute to the planning, design and execution of clinical trials. They collaborate with investigators, researchers and study sites to ensure proper trial conduct and compliance with ethical standards. Medical affairs also plays a role in data analysis and interpretation, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of trial results and communication to medical experts as well as regulatory bodies. Medical education: experts execute HCP education and training by overseeing the development, and at times delivery, of scientific materials. Their expertise spans from education live at medical symposia/conferences to online educational sessions and materials. By providing effective and engaging educational resources, medical affairs helps HCPs make informed decisions about treatment options. Key thought leader (KTL) engagement: they build relationships with leading experts in the field, including physicians, nurses and other HCPs, as well as researchers and academic experts. These relationships help companies to gather insights and expert opinions, and importantly, facilitate timely access to the latest scientific breakthroughs for HCPs and other audiences. KTL engagement is crucial for understanding medical needs, identifying research opportunities and gaining support for product adoption and advocacy. Medical communications and publications: experts contribute to the development of publications, scientific articles and other medical communications. They ensure the accurate and ethical dissemination of research findings, and collaborate with authors, journal editors and scientific committees. Their work helps to advance scientific knowledge and supports evidence-based medicine.

While these traditional areas continue to play critical roles in healthcare, our field is simultaneously and rapidly evolving in different streams, and medical affairs remains at the heart of them all. The future role of medical affairs will be shaped by various factors, including advancements in technology, evolving healthcare landscapes and changing regulatory environments. Moreover, these experts are the ones who are shaping the future themselves. Here are some key aspects that may influence the future of medical affairs:

Digital transformation: the rapid advancement of technology is expected to transform medical affairs practices. Digital platforms, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will play increasingly important roles in data management, scientific communication and decision-making. Medical affairs teams will need to adapt to these technological changes, leveraging digital tools for data analysis, real-world evidence generation and virtual engagement with stakeholders. Patient-centricity: the ongoing focus on patient-centric healthcare is likely to impact medical affairs significantly. There is a growing recognition of the importance of patient insights, preferences, and outcomes, and in fact, involvement in creating – as well as being an audience for – data communications. Medical affairs will need to engage with patients, advocacy groups and online communities to better understand patient needs and incorporate patient perspectives into clinical development, product launch strategies and educational initiatives. Furthermore, their involvement as authors in scientific publications is a new, and relatively unchartered, territory to navigate. Real-world evidence (RWE): the use of real-world data (RWD) and RWE is gaining prominence in healthcare decision-making. Medical affairs will be crucial in generating and utilising RWE to demonstrate product value, support post-marketing surveillance and inform treatment guidelines. Medical affairs professionals will need to collaborate with data scientists, epidemiologists and health economists to analyse RWD and generate robust evidence for stakeholders. Personalised medicine and precision health: the continued impact of personalised medicine and precision health approaches will impact medical affairs. With increasing knowledge about genetic factors, biomarkers and targeted therapies, medical affairs will need to stay at the forefront of scientific advancements and guide the integration of personalised medicine into clinical practice. They will play a key role in educating HCPs on the appropriate use of targeted therapies, companion diagnostics and genetic testing. Cell and gene therapy: as an exciting new approach to healthcare, cell and gene therapy is a critical new avenue that medical affairs will serve an important role in understanding and communicating this evolving scenario.

Overall, medical affairs is vital in establishing and maintaining strong relationships between the pharmaceutical industry, HCPs and regulatory authorities. By bridging scientific knowledge, clinical practice and regulatory compliance, medical affairs contributes to the safe and effective use of medicines, fosters scientific dialogue and supports the overall goal of improving patient outcomes. With the future in mind, adapting to change will require medical affairs professionals to embrace digital transformation, engage with patients and stakeholders, leverage real-world evidence and stay at the forefront of scientific advancements to ensure optimal patient outcomes and effective stakeholder engagement.