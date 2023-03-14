The increasing value of rare disease trials

A rare disease diagnosis can quickly turn from shock to questions on prognosis, treatment options, trials, quality of life and impact on family and friends. How can I find information on the condition and learn from other patients’ experiences?
These questions will be particularly familiar to the 30 million Europeans living with rare diseases and with 50% of rare disease diagnoses occurring during childhood, parents have the added burden of trying to teach their children how to manage their condition.
The number of rare disease trials is growing
Current treatments are usually supportive rather than disease-modifying, leaving most rare disease patients with considerable unmet medical needs. Increasing awareness around lack of treatment options to address these needs has led to a growing number of clinical trials. There are several factors that are providing hope for patients and their families, and increasing the value of this area of research:
Not an easy road
The underlying biology of rare diseases can be complex and poorly understood, making it challenging to design effective clinical trials. Both commercial trials and academically sponsored studies share questions around trial design. Small patient populations make it challenging to recruit and mitigate dropout and, ultimately, navigate challenges of regulatory approval even if the bar for efficacy and safety are met.
The limited public awareness of the disease or clinical trial can make it difficult to reach potential participants. The wide geographical dispersion of patients, language differences and varied time zones can add complications. Attending trial centres may result in significant time and cost burdens, and trial requirements can add to the daily disease burden that patients already face.
Trial design and delivery in the rare disease arena bring considerations and potential pitfalls for researchers, patients, pharma and regulators. Anticipating these ahead of trial design can increase the chances of success and achieving the ultimate goal of an investigational product reaching market.
Unique position of Medical Affairs and medcomms agencies
Working in rare disease offers Medical Affairs professionals and agencies like Bedrock the opportunity to engage and communicate directly with HCPs, researchers and patient organisations. By leveraging the following strategies, we can help maximise the
value of clinical trials in rare diseases and support improved patient outcomes:
By embracing these strategies, agencies can bring agility, flexibility and innovation to supporting clinical trials in rare diseases and help drive progress towards new treatments for these underserved patient populations
