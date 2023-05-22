The need for a refreshingly different approach to achieving behaviour change

Effective healthcare communication strategies can empower individuals to make positive behaviour changes for their health and well-being. Our industry plays a key role in driving this, by providing clear and tailored messaging through various channels and using storytelling to inspire and connect with individuals. However, behaviours have been impacted by recent events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, the effects of which must be understood to ensure our communications are adapted to positively influence our target audience’s attitudes, beliefs and behaviours.

Capability, opportunity and motivation drive behaviour change

The COM-B model breaks behaviour change down into three key components: capability, opportunity and motivation. During the pandemic, an individual’s psychological and physical capability to engage in certain behaviours – such as going to work and socialising – was severely impaired. At the same time, significant opportunities arose as we were forced to adapt, leveraging technology to a greater extent than ever before – including in the healthcare and social setting – and learning new skills. The public messaging to protect the most vulnerable and be part of something bigger than yourself during the pandemic were motivating factors in driving behaviour change, as we took ownership for our own personal well-being for our own benefit and for the good of those around us.

However, the rapid dissemination of information, misinformation, changing guidelines and evolving scientific evidence during this time posed challenges for us all in understanding and evaluating accurate health information. This has influenced public perception of science and health, in some cases leading to elevated levels of fear, scepticism, confusion and mistrust that may continue to impact an individual’s health behaviours and decision-making in the years to come. Furthermore, health and science message fatigue is a growing challenge, as this can impact an individual’s response to health information.

Today, the cost-of-living crisis – caused by wage and benefit reductions, soaring energy prices, inflation, Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and international conflict – is driving considerable risk for population health and health inequalities. Financial stress can lead to decreased motivation and resources for maintaining healthy behaviours, including a nutritious diet, creating a negative impact on both physical and mental health. Campaigns to drive behaviour change to adopt a healthy lifestyle, whether through smoking cessation, increased physical exercise or a focus on mental health, aim to educate and support individuals during this latest crisis.

The changing landscape

The last few years have seen a new approach with regards to dissemination of health and scientific knowledge to the public, and health messaging and awareness campaigns have begun to change the landscape of health literacy and the public perception of science and health.

Personal health responsibility is now at its highest level, as people have become more interested in protecting and taking ownership of their physical and mental health. New developments in technology mean we are better equipped than ever to be empowered in this regard.

The changes in behaviour we have witnessed since 2020 are likely to persist and must shape the future of healthcare delivery and patient engagement. In the face of these changes, it is our job to position healthcare communications in a refreshingly different way. We must consider how our messaging reflects current levels of health literacy and autonomy as we embrace health awareness and empowerment in decision-making. Healthcare messaging must speak to people personally, telling a story that creates an emotional response to cut across potential message fatigue, to motivate positive, long-term behaviour change.

As we continue to navigate the challenges of life post-2020, these shifts in behaviour change are likely to have lasting effects. Achieving behaviour change for better health requires a multifaceted approach that includes education and awareness, resources and support, and recognising the challenges of behaviour change. By focusing on these areas and working together, we can create a healthier and more resilient society.

