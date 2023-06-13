The power of the patient influencer

The meteoric rise of ‘social media influencing’ over the last decade has cultivated an extremely lucrative marketing stream for brands and businesses. Today, with around 50 million people worldwide considering themselves to be influencers, the market is estimated to be worth $16.4bn.

These influencers advertise everything from hair growth vitamins and flat tummy teas to charitable endorsements and ‘not to be missed’ investment opportunities. Influencing has touched almost every aspect of life, but is there a role for this type of communication within one of the most highly regulated industries: healthcare?

Patient influencers are growing in number and becoming a powerful entity in the healthcare space. Often falling into the bracket of ‘micro-influencers’ – who gain between 1,000 and 100,000 followers – patient influencers are online advocates for others living with their condition. Unlike most influencers who are seeking paid brand deals, these online personalities are more likely to be driven by a goal to help improve the lives of others by sharing their unique journeys, experiences and opinions.

Matt Eagles, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at just seven years old, has taken an active role as an advocate in the Parkinson’s community. Matt can often be found diving headfirst into adrenaline-fuelled activities, from completing exhilarating wing walks to riding the world’s fastest zip line. Matt is sharing his inspirational story online, encouraging and empowering other patients to live their lives to the fullest. His work has helped him advocate for greater awareness and understanding of Parkinson’s disease in the public, as well as improving knowledge of relevant treatments, such as deep brain stimulation.

Patient influencers offer a unique channel through which to speak directly to patients as a trusted source. As the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries strive to become more patient-centric, acknowledging and celebrating the power of patient influencers, such as Matt Eagles, is vital, but it is equally critical that this communication channel remains authentic, compliant and human.

