The vital role of cultural competency in women’s health communications

In today’s healthcare landscape, cultural competency is a crucial element of communications, capable of transforming campaigns and ensuring they connect deeply with their intended audiences. At its core, cultural competency is about recognising and responding to the diverse needs of all communities. In this article, we discuss how this skill intersects with women’s health and understand why it holds a significant role in the broader framework of health equity.

Improving healthcare services for women

The importance of making progress in women’s health is recognised, and the UK government’s Women’s Health Strategy demonstrates an impetus to act. But there is a mountain to climb before we can reach true equity. To forge our way forwards, there are many complex issues that need to be tackled to improve services for women within the healthcare system.

In the UK, it is a reality that many women may not even enter a healthcare setting until their condition is advanced – whether that is due to cultural taboos, distrust of the NHS, or a lack of health literacy. To ensure all women are heard, irrespective of demographic, we have a role as communicators to effectively encourage individuals to actively engage with their health at the earliest possible stage.

Victoria Clare, CEO of ovarian cancer charity, Ovacome, explains: “If we are going to address some of the deeply entrenched and inherent inequalities that have such a negative impact on people, we need to reflect on how we, as individuals, leaders and professionals can start to make changes. It’s about us all building connections and understanding how others may have different needs, different lived experiences or a different perspective.

We need to adapt our communication to accommodate these differences, which, in turn, fosters trust and inclusivity. It’s not just a matter of providing information; it’s about creating an environment where every person, regardless of their background, feels heard, respected and understood.”

The right communication strategies

Whether we’re talking about sharing essential information on reproductive health, or helping support earlier diagnosis of cancers, having the right communication strategies is a small, but important, piece of the puzzle. It’s not just about making healthcare information accessible; it’s about making it relevant and understandable to all. Disparities in women’s health persist across many communities, making cultural competency an essential skill in bridging these gaps. By embracing cultural competency, we can begin to address disparities and work towards a healthcare landscape where all women receive the quality care they deserve.

The UK comprises a rich diversity of cultures and different backgrounds, each with their own beliefs and practices in aspects of healthcare. For example, when we consider reproductive and gynaecological health, failing to understand these diverse perspectives not only risks perpetuating stigma, but can also alienate individuals, and whole communities, leading to avoidance, mistrust and negative health outcomes. By dedicating the time and resources to understand our audiences and involving community voices from the outset, we can lay the foundation for ensuring that all women receive the care they need.

According to Aziza Sesay, NHS GP and Content Creator: “Understanding and respecting cultural diversity is central to effective communication in women’s health.

It’s not just about translating messages into different languages, although that’s certainly part of it. It’s about respecting the subtle nuances of cultural beliefs and practices that influence healthcare decisions. Tailoring our approach to these nuances is how we bridge the gap to better health outcomes.”

Heather Tarplee, Associate Director at akt health, explains: “Most importantly, cultural competency mustn’t be a tick-box exercise, but an ongoing commitment. It’s a promise to keep educating ourselves, challenging biases and collaborating with diverse voices to ensure that communication strategies are not only effective, but also equitable.”

Ensuring everyone is brought on the journey

For too long, women’s health has taken a back seat. With the inception of the UK government’s Women’s Health Strategy and initiatives to improve services for women within the health system, the dial is finally starting to shift. But without ensuring health messages reach all women, enabling women from all backgrounds to understand their health and empowering them to act when they need healthcare, many will remain left behind. Cultural competency woven through strategic communications will play a key part in ensuring everyone is brought on the journey.

If you’re interested in more insights on this topic, visit the akt health LinkedIn channel to watch our ‘Why We Akt’ conversations, a video series that dives deeper into the role of communications in driving improved health equity.