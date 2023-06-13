To be or not to be a stellar patient partner… that is the question

In April, Makara Health launched the Good Patient Partnership Guide 2023. I spoke to contributor Cathy Bouvier, CEO and co-founder at Neuroendocrine Cancer UK, and Guide contributor, about her experience of working with industry over the last two decades.

Q: What are your views on the role of the pharmaceutical industry in the work you do?

Pharmaceutical companies are critical stakeholders alongside all the key players but their role should be defined and clear. Partnerships and wide stakeholder projects can benefit from industry input, enabling consideration of all insights when working to improve patient outcomes. Collaboration between industry and patient organisations has always been important and should always continue to be so.

Q: Providing value beyond financial support is explored in the Makara Guide – what is your experience of this?

This is a key area to highlight and I’m glad the Guide touches on this and makes specific recommendations on how to do this well. For us, and for any organisation like ours, building more awareness of what we do in the healthcare field is a huge target. Industry doesn’t just work in one space, it has lots of connections and networks. Helping us tap into that more doesn’t have to cost anything and can make a huge difference to us.

Q: What was your experience of being a contributor to Makara’s Guide?

I was pleased to be part of Makara’s in-depth listening exercise to uncover how critical partnerships between industry and the third sector can be enhanced for the good of patients. We were able to explore a number of themes and share our perspective on how partnerships can be improved and deepened. The final output includes concise insights and tangible recommendations and offers valuable food for thought.

Q: In one sentence what would be your advice to those responsible for driving patient group relationships in industry?

Be accessible, be transparent and make sure you are fair in terms of how you remunerate the patient or community organisations you rely on for expertise.

If you’re interested in reading a full version of the Guide, visit Good Patient Partnership Guide 2023.