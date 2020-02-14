20 for 2020 – Five pharma companies to watch

Mega-mergers are back in vogue in pharma, and one of the biggest agreed last year was AbbVie’s $63bn buyout of Allergan. The deal was announced in June 2019 and took months to go through the antitrust regulatory process, but according to AbbVie – which agreed a massive $30bn bond issue to help finance the deal – it is due to close early this year.

Big deals always bring integration challenges and internal disruption – in fact some research suggests only 40-60% of mega-mergers actually succeed in meeting the strategic objectives – so the combined company will have to hit the ground running in 2020.

There’s also some urgency for the transaction to go quickly and smoothly as AbbVie prepares for the loss of patent protection for $20bn immunology drug Humira (adalimumab) in the US in 2023, and is starting to feel the effects of biosimilar competition to the brand in Europe. At the moment Humira accounts for nearly two-thirds of AbbVie’s total sales.

AbbVie chief executive Rick Gonzalez has been forced to defend the merits of the merger, which critics suggest is saddling the company with debt and adding little of note to the pipeline. He argues, however, that layering in products like Allergan’s blockbuster wrinkle and migraine treatment Botox will improve near-term cashflow and help fund the roll-out of a new wave of products intended to reduce its reliance on Humira, starting in 2020.

“Combined, we will generate significant earnings and cash flow to enhance our innovative R&D platform, support a strong and growing dividend and rapidly pay down debt,” said Gonzalez late last year.

Botox is facing tougher competition in the market from new migraine drugs as well as rivals in its medical aesthetics indications. The latter is still low level, however, and biosimilars to Botox are thought to be some years off the market.

AbbVie needs its new products to deliver quickly, and that includes recently approved JAK inhibitor Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for arthritis and psoriasis therapy Skyrizi (risankizumab) – both tipped as possible future blockbusters despite launching into competitive markets. Their performance in 2020, along with other new launches like Orilissa (elagolix) for endometriosis pain will be a signpost as to whether they can fulfil that potential.