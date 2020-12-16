AstraZeneca takes home Company of the Year award at PMEA 2020

AstraZeneca took home its first PMEA Company of the Year award at the virtual awards held on 25 November.

The Company of the Year award recognises a pharmaceutical, life sciences or medical device company which can demonstrate outstanding customer-centric achievement across its entire product range.

Also in the running this year were MSD UK and Takeda UK & Ireland. The companies respectively received a finalist and high commendation recognition.

AstraZeneca's win in this category for 2020 reflects the company's commitment to customer-centricity and patient-focused values.

“It’s a huge privilege to be recognised with the PMEA Company of the Year title, and one which I believe reflects an extraordinary couple of years for AstraZeneca in Europe and Globally. Having returned to growth in 2019, and now seeing double-digit growth in Europe in 2020, our commercial performance is certainly one we’re proud of,” said Iskra Reic, EVP Europe & Canada, AstraZeneca.

“However, it’s just one element of our story which, as the PMEA judges remarked in their commentary on the night, has been driven by our company values, and these include a focus on ‘following the science’, ‘putting patients first’, and ‘doing the right thing’. Living these values has, among other things, seen AstraZeneca make significant strides forward with our commitment to sustainability and living our environmental responsibilities, while also building a truly diverse and inclusive workforce,” she added.

AstraZeneca also won awards in the Excellence in Collaboration and Partnerships, Excellence in Innovation and Excellence in Capability Development, reflecting a very successful evening for the company!

The PMEA judges commented: “We were incredibly impressed by AstraZeneca; the performance of the business in the last few years is truly inspiring. The company provided a strong articulation of strategy delivered with energy and enthusiasm by a very senior team, demonstrating that innovation is now central to everything they do.

“While the company is obviously driven by the science, its values mean the company goes above and beyond to make sure it delivers significant outcomes to patients irrespective of hard commercial return.”

The 20th annual PMEAs took place virtually for the first time this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions.

The turnout was impressive, with over 1,000 views of the livestream and over 150 social media posts on the social wall.

