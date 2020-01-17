Communiqué Awards 2020 is now open for entry

The highly anticipated 2020 Communiqué Awards programme has launched, and is now open for entries from medical affairs, healthcare communicators and innovators to showcase their work to an esteemed panel of judges.

The programme is now in its 23rd year, reflecting its long-standing history and status as a benchmark of excellence for the healthcare communications industry.

Tailored to recognise the best practice in European, international and local healthcare communications, the Communiqué Awards highlight the breadth and complexity of issues that healthcare communications professionals face today.

The programme aims to award outstanding work that ultimately delivers real improvements in healthcare, enhances patient experience, builds trusts with stakeholders and augments industry representation.

The 2020 awards programme sees the introduction of two exciting new awards: Best Use of Data Visualisation and Charitable Campaign of the Year.

The first new award, Best Use of Data Visualisation, recognises the use of data visualisation in healthcare communications to explain complex data and/or analyses in a way that effectively conveys meaning and insights to healthcare professionals, patients or other key audiences.

The second inaugural award for 2020, Charitable Campaign of the Year, is open to any charity, patient or professional association, support group or voluntary/civil society organisation with an interest in the health and wellbeing of different groups of patients.

In total, entrants can submit their work for consideration in up to 29 categories, each of which are refined and developed each year to reflect the evolving healthcare landscape.

The categories are split into healthcare communications awards, and individual, team and companies awards – the latter of which includes the coveted Communiqué Communications Consultancy of the year award and the re-worked Real Science Award for Medical Affairs Agency of the Year, open to any agency whose predominant focus is delivering scientific programmes.

The winner of the Communications Consultancy of the Year award last year was 90TEN – here’s what managing director, communications Peter Impey and managing director, medical Alison Doughty had to say on the win:

“90TEN was delighted to be crowned Communiqué Communications Consultancy of the Year in 2019. To be recognised for helping to drive innovation, enhance outcomes and improve the lives of patients in our sector is the greatest achievement.

“The result of winning either a consultancy or an individual campaign award is both significant and immediate. For current employees and clients, it enhances the pride they have in the company. For potential clients and industry talent, it gets the company recognised and the phones ringing.

“The awards process is rigorous and transparent, and I would urge any consultancy, charity or in-house team to consider entering their programmes into this year’s awards. Showcasing innovation in our sector has never been more important and Communiqué has truly stood the test of time.”

Louise Dunn, Communications Consultant and Annabelle Sandeman, Global Head of Commercial Strategy, Huntsworth PLC have taken on the co-chair role for a second year.

Commenting on the 2020 launch, they said: “It’s not unrealistic to say that winning a Communiqué Award can transform the career trajectory for individuals and boost the reputation of organisations.

“That’s because the Communiqué Awards are judged by leaders in the healthcare communications industry: panels of experts from agencies, clients and associated industries.

“The winning entries are the ones your peers wished they had been part of! Last year we brought on 19 new judges with a particular emphasis on in-house, medical and patient groups, joining our existing panel of 100 judges.

“This has widened the capabilities and added new perspectives around the table which has made the judging at Communiqué even more rigorous.”

Debbie Tuesley, events manager at PMGroup commented: “With two new categories for 2020, this year’s Communiqué Awards is set to reflect the ever-changing landscape of medical affairs and healthcare communications. Along with the new awards, we have updated several categories to ensure that the programme continues to recognise and reward campaigns that deliver real improvements in healthcare while enhancing patient experience.”

The entry deadline this year is on 5 March 2020, after which the expert judges will study the submissions before coming together to score the entry. The extended deadline runs to 12 March 2020, although an additional fee will apply.

This will culminate in an awards dinner and showcase on 2 July 2020 – book your tickets here .

Here is the full list of categories available:

Excellence in the Use of Data to Inform Campaign and/or Communication of Medical Insight Data

Best Use of Data Visualisation *NEW FOR 2020*

Excellence in Global Education Meetings/Stand-Alone Events

Excellence in National or Local Education Meetings/Stand-Alone Events

Excellence in Professional Education Programmes

Excellence in Multi-Channel Communications

Excellence in Pre-Commercialisation Communications

Excellence in Communications – Payers/Policy Makers

Excellence in Public Health Communications

Excellence in Patient Programmes

Excellence in Healthcare Collaboration and Partnerships

Excellence in Media Relations

Excellence in Social Media Strategy

Excellence in Engagement through Digital Channels

Excellence in Communication through Creative Execution

Excellence in Corporate Communications – Internal Stakeholders/External Stakeholders

Innovation in: Scientific Communications/Healthcare Communications

Charitable Campaign of the Year *NEW FOR 2020*

Charity, Patient or Professional Association of the Year

Young Achiever in Healthcare Communications

Healthcare Communications Leader

Healthcare Communiquétor

Healthcare Communications Advocate

In-House Team of the Year

Communiqué Small Consultancy of the Year

Communiqué Public Affairs and Policy Consultancy of the Year

Medical Affairs Agency of the Year

Communiqué Communications Consultancy of the Year

To submit entries, please visit http://www.pmlive.com/awards/communique/entry/download_entry_form_and_kit .

For more information contact Debbie Tuesley on Dtuesley@pmlive.com, or head to the entry checklist for tips on how to best tailor your submission.