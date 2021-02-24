Communiqué Awards 2021 entry deadline is two weeks away!

With only two weeks until the Communiqué Awards 2021 entry deadline on 11 March, make sure you check out the new online entry portal and start working on your submissions now.

The online entry portal – brand new for 2021 – can be accessed via this link https://communique.awardsplatform.com/.

Make sure you register and start working on your entries now to ensure that you have ample time to complete and perfect all submissions.

The new entry system gives entrants complete control of their entries, and also enables entrants to make changes up until the deadline date – no more having to re-submit via email!

In addition, there are clear instructions for:

everything that needs to be included in the entries

easy upload of supporting materials

auto-confirmation for the receipt of the entries

an immediate and secure payment system.

For 2021, the judging criteria and entry format for all of the Healthcare Communications Awards have changed to more clearly reflect the criteria that the judges will be looking for.

For more information on how to tailor your entries, check out the judges’ tips here.

If you would like to look at all the categories for the Communiqué Awards 2021, go to the categories section.

There are three exciting new categories for 2021:

If you would like some inspiration for your 2021 entries, take a look back at all the Communiqué Awards 2020 winners by downloading a brochure that shows all the results here.