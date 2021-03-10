Please login to the form below

Communiqué Awards 2021 – extended entry deadline is 18 March!

Last chance to enter! Entries can be submitted until 18 March 2021 – additional fee applies

The entry deadline for Communiqué Awards 2021 is today (11 March), although there is an extension available to 18 March, meaning there is still time to submit your entries now!

The seven-day extension will be permitted for an additional charge – entries cannot be withdrawn or amended/added to in any way after 18 March 2021.

Entries can be submitted via the online entry system, newly designed to streamline the entry process by enabling entrants to have complete control over their entries.

The online portal also includes clear instructions on what needs to be included in the entries, coupled with an easy process for uploading supporting materials.

To find out more about the entry process, please visit http://www.pmlive.com/awards/communique/entry

Last year's Communiqué Awards programme was a huge success, with the awards ceremony having been held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a look back at the Communiqué Awards 2020 winners, you can download a brochure detailing all of the results here www.pmlive.com/cxresults.pdf.

