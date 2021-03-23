New date announced for Communiqué Awards 2021!

The Communiqué Awards team is delighted to announce a new date for this year’s awards – Wednesday 1 September 2021.

We have made the decision to move the date from July in order to give us the best possible chance to hold a live event this year, even if the government’s road map is pushed back a little. This decision has been made in consultation with our sponsors and steering group.

We are excited that a live event this year will give us the chance to come together again and recognise the fantastic work being carried out in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry that truly makes a difference to patients’ lives.



We will be working with the venue to ensure that the health and safety of our sponsors, entrants and attendees are supported by venue protocols.

Louise Dunn, Communications Consultant and Annabelle Sandeman, Global Head of Commercial Strategy, Huntsworth Ltd have been co-chairs for the last two years and they are both "delighted to be the 2021 Communiqué Awards co-chairs for the third year running".

They continued: "We have both been involved with the Awards for many years and have been excited to be involved in evolving them. Some of these changes have included increasing the diversity of the judging panel to include more representation from in-house, medical affairs and the charity sector.

"We have also increased the focus on medical affairs by not only reviewing all categories, with an advisory group, and revising some but adding new ones too increasing the overall opportunity for the medical affairs side of the healthcare industry. There is more focus on outcomes within the criteria across all categories and this year we have introduced three new exciting awards and these are: Excellence in Medical Affairs – Operations, Agility and Flexibility Award and Leadership Award for Action on Workforce Diversity and Inclusion. So, a lot to celebrate and we look forward to seeing all the great work that has been delivered during this extraordinary year."

Dan Bridges, CEO, Nucleus Global and one of last year's winners commented: “We were thrilled to be awarded two wins at the 2020 Communiqué Awards in the ‘Excellence in Professional Education Programmes’ and ‘Excellence in Pre-Commercialisation Communications’ categories. It was the first time Nucleus Global had entered the awards and we were encouraged by the high quality of previous winning entries and the clear robust judging process applied. Communiqué are clear leaders in showcasing the best of medical communications and it is a testament to the quality of our teams here at Nucleus Global that we have been named as winners."



Kirsty Mearns from Mearns & Pike, also one of last year's winners, said.“Our success at last year’s Communiqué Awards was the culmination of some fantastic collaborations with our clients and partners. As a relatively new agency, to have our work recognised in this way is incredibly important and it also gives us something to feel proud of together. That’s hugely motivating for everyone involved and has kept us energised in a year of many challenges."

The Communiqué Awards team thanks you for your support and looks forward to seeing you in person on 1 September. If you have any specific queries, please email Debbie Tuesley dtuesley@pmlive.com.



Further details will follow in due course.

