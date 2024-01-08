Boehringer Ingelheim and 3T announce second cancer immunotherapy partnership

Boehringer Ingelheim and 3T Biosciences have announced a second partnership aimed at developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies, bringing the potential milestone payments of the agreements up to $538.5m.

The new strategic collaboration and licensing deal builds on the "successful completion" of the companies' initial oncology research partnership, they said.

Announced in January last year, the agreement saw Boehringer input its patient-derived T-cell receptor (TCR) data into 3T’s discovery platform, 3T TRACE, with the aim of identifying novel antigen targets for cancer immunotherapies.

3T’s platform is designed to improve the identification of novel shared TCR targets and screening of TCRs by combining high-diversity target libraries with active machine learning, potentially leading to tumour-specific, safer therapies that can be delivered at higher doses.

Under the latest deal, Boehringer will once again provide TCR data to support the immunotherapy company’s target discovery efforts to identify antigens.

In exchange, 3T will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and research and development support from Boehringer and will be eligible for milestone payments for both agreements totalling $538.5m, as well as royalties on future Boehringer product sales.

Boehringer will also be eligible to receive royalties on future product sales by 3T arising from the agreement, the companies outlined.

Lamine Mbow, global head of cancer immunology and immune modulation at Boehringer, said: "The initial success of our work with 3T gives us confidence that together we can and will expand and accelerate our pipeline of first-in-class T-cell based anti-cancer therapies."

Stefan Scherer, 3T’s president and chief executive officer, added that the work the companies have done over the past year “provides a higher degree of validation of [its] 3T-TRACE discovery platform”.

“Based on the success of this initial work, we will now go broader and deeper into other cancers,” he said.

The announcement came just one day after Boehringer said it had partnered with China-based Suzhou Ribo Life Science and its Swedish unit Ribocure Pharmaceuticals to develop new treatments for liver diseases, with the deal potentially worth over $2bn.

The multi-target collaboration is specifically aimed at developing treatments for nonalcoholic or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.