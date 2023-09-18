NHS bookings for COVID-19 vaccinations open as winter programme starts early

NHS England has announced that bookings for COVID-19 vaccines have now opened as part of its winter vaccination programme to tackle the new COVID-19 variant.

Millions of eligible people in England can now book their vaccine via the NHS website, the NHS app, or by calling 119 for free if they do not have access online.

From this week, people aged 65 and over, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions are set to receive invitations from the NHS to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

The programme was previously set to begin in October, but was brought forward following the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, and advice from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Currently, over 30 million people in England are eligible to receive a flu vaccine, and over 20 million are able to get a COVID-19 vaccine,

On 11 September, care home residents and individuals who are housebound began receiving their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.

Other groups who are eligible for this year’s vaccination campaign include frontline health and social care staff, unpaid carers and household contacts of those at risk.

For individuals aged under 18 years, COVID-19 vaccinations will begin later this year, and the NHS will notify eligible families when bookings are open.

NHS director for vaccinations and screening, Steve Russell, said: "Vaccines are our best protection against flu and COVID-19, and I strongly encourage all eligible people to come forward for their lifesaving winter vaccines as soon as they can.”

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at UKHSA, said: "Older people and those in clinical risk groups remain at higher risk of severe illness, so it’s important all those eligible come forward when offered and get protected against flu and COVID-19."

Health chiefs have ensured there is enough capacity to offer vaccines to all those eligible by the end of October.

As part of the campaign, the NHS has an additional 5,000 sites – more sites than ever before – to make it easy and convenient for people to get vaccinated.