US CDC recommends updated COVID-19 vaccines for autumn/winter season

Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s updated vaccines will be available in the coming days

COVID-19 vaccine

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that everyone aged six months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against COVID-19 illness this autumn and winter period.

The recommendation comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, which will be available later this week.

Novavax’s protein-based updated COVID-19 vaccine is currently still under FDA review and showed promise against emerging subvariants of COVID-19.

This is the first autumn and winter virus season in the US where vaccines are available for COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu – the three viruses responsible for most hospitalisations.

Unlike other countries, including the UK, the US has not prioritised the vaccines specifically for high-risk populations.

Due to new strains of COVID-19 appearing, protection from previous COVID-19 vaccines has declined over time.

The updated vaccines are set to restore protection and provide enhanced protection against currently circulating variants, including the World Health Organization’s ‘variant of interest’, EG.5, and the BA.2.86 subvariant that is currently being tracked by global health authorities.

For most people in the US, the COVID-19 vaccine is free to receive; most COVID-19 vaccines are covered via health insurance.

Those who do not have health insurance or have health plans that do not cover COVID-19 vaccine costs can receive a free vaccine from their local health centres, state, local, tribal, or territorial health departments, and pharmacies participating in the CDC’s Bridge Access Programme.

As part of the Vaccines for Children programme, eligible children can receive the vaccine from a provider enrolled in the programme.

Mandy Cohen, director at the CDC, said: "We have more tools than ever to prevent the worst outcomes from COVID-19."

Last year, people who received the 2022/2023 COVID-19 vaccine saw greater protection against illness and hospitalisations than those who did not receive one.

Jen Brogan

14th September 2023

From: Regulatory, Healthcare

