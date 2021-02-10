Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Communiqué Awards 2021 are open for entry!

Newly introduced online entry system is accepting entries

The Communiqué Awards 2021 are now open for entry, with a new online entry system that will help to streamline the entry process by enabling entrants to have complete control over entries and make changes right up to the deadline date.

The online portal also includes clear instructions on what needs to be included in the entries, coupled with an easy process for uploading supporting materials.

The closing date for entries is 11 March 2021, although a seven-day extension to 18 March 2021 is available for an additional charge.

For more information on the entry process for 2021, visit pmlive.com/awards/communique/entry.

“Having worked on the Communiqué Awards since their inception in 1998, I am very proud that they have been celebrating and recognising the industry’s best work, talent and companies for 24 years," said Debbie Tuesley, events director at PMGroup.

"Over this time, the awards have evolved to ensure ongoing alignment with the healthcare industry’s evolution and 2021 is no exception.

“We have the exciting introduction of an online entry system, a fully re-worked entry kit and three new categories, which reflect both the flexible and diverse nature of our industry, as well as further focus on medical affairs,” she added.

The three exciting new categories for 2021 are:

Last year's Communiqué Awards were a huge success, with the awards ceremony having been held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a look back at the Communiqué Awards 2020 winners, you can download a brochure detailing all of the results here www.pmlive.com/cxresults.pdf.

We look forward to receiving your entries for 2021!

10th February 2021

From: Marketing

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

PMEA Awards 2020

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Create Health

A healthcare marketing agency that shares your passion for making things better. Our clients with solve real health problems every...

Latest intelligence

Remote working FEB cover
The remote working revolution
The pandemic has recalibrated the rhythms of the working day...
Why pre-recruitment projects should be your priority in 2021
Sure, clinical trials are unable to enrol participants using normal methods — but you can consider using pre-recruitment projects....
The-European-Medicines-Agency-(EMA)-headquarters-in-Amsterdam
Medicinal data – what’s next for IDMP?
As we move into 2021, data standards will become ever more important...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia