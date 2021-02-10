Communiqué Awards 2021 are open for entry!

The Communiqué Awards 2021 are now open for entry, with a new online entry system that will help to streamline the entry process by enabling entrants to have complete control over entries and make changes right up to the deadline date.

The online portal also includes clear instructions on what needs to be included in the entries, coupled with an easy process for uploading supporting materials.

The closing date for entries is 11 March 2021, although a seven-day extension to 18 March 2021 is available for an additional charge.

For more information on the entry process for 2021, visit pmlive.com/awards/communique/entry.

“Having worked on the Communiqué Awards since their inception in 1998, I am very proud that they have been celebrating and recognising the industry’s best work, talent and companies for 24 years," said Debbie Tuesley, events director at PMGroup.

"Over this time, the awards have evolved to ensure ongoing alignment with the healthcare industry’s evolution and 2021 is no exception.

“We have the exciting introduction of an online entry system, a fully re-worked entry kit and three new categories, which reflect both the flexible and diverse nature of our industry, as well as further focus on medical affairs,” she added.

The three exciting new categories for 2021 are:

Last year's Communiqué Awards were a huge success, with the awards ceremony having been held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a look back at the Communiqué Awards 2020 winners, you can download a brochure detailing all of the results here www.pmlive.com/cxresults.pdf.

We look forward to receiving your entries for 2021!